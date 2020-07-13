/
apartments with pool
276 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with pool
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
266 Arabian Road
266 Arabian Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1232 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3549 Forest Hill Blvd
3549 Forest Hill Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2br/2ba unit located in the resort style community of Rosemont. This light bright home features an open split bedroom floor plan spacious living & dining room. separate utility room with full size stack-able washer/dryer. Private entry gate.
Village Green
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.
200 Bonnie Boulevard
200 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
901 sqft
Come to see this bright remodeled 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Spacious master bedroom and living room. The home features tile and laminate wood flooring throughout.
3701 Waterview Circle
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
509 Talia Circle
509 Talia Circle, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
This light & airy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 1 car garage located inside the gated, private Estancia of Palm Springs will be available for annual lease on 8/2/2020.
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
1158 sepia lane
1158 Sepia Ln, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Greta gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan, beautiful modern kitchen, lake view from kitchen, living area and master bedroom, washer and dryer on the second
Lake Clarke Shores
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1590 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2673 Barkley Drive E
2673 Barkley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
612 sqft
LOVELY CORNER VILLA IN A 55 + COMMUNITY. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. SCREENED/ENCLOSED REAR PORCH, FRONT SITTING AREA, WALK IN SHOWER. COMMUNITY OFFERS HEATED SWIMMING POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, LIBRARY, CARD ROOM AND MANY ACTIVITIES.
3480 Summer Street - 8001
3480 Summer Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
First floor villa with freshly painted walls, washer and dryer and community pool Tttt
2990 Crosley Drive E
2990 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
Bautifull Villa 55 plus 2 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, enclosed patio with storage, Club House with Beautifull Pool, Gym and Activities, 2 Parking space.
Atlantis Golf Club
116 Palm Circle
116 Palm Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
TRULY BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY, MEMBERSHIP NOT REQUIRED.
2323 Lena Lane
2323 Lena Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1080 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
