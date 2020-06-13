201 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL

/
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
719 Lori Drive
719 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
790 sqft
Nice one bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit on third floor. No age restrictions. This condo comes furnished and is waiting for a yearly tenant. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Bathroom with tub and a separate restroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
348 Lake Arbor Drive
348 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1232 sqft
Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
1 of 39
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Century Village
43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bd 1.5 Baths plus screened in terrace, 1st Floor, great location, near clubhouse, pool, free basic cable, gym,free transportation ready to move in don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
54 Windsor C
54 Windsor Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
814 sqft
2 beds/1 1/2 bath condo in desirable 55+ century village community. breath taking canal view from your private balcony. Club House with library, gym, tennis courts, and party rooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4770 Fountains Dr
4770 Fountains Drive South, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Washer and dryer inside unit. Fully furnished yearly rental in excellent and well-maintained community. Gated community with 24hour security, elevator and pool. All ages are welcome. Rent includes water, cable and Wi-Fi.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
220 Lake Constance Drive
220 Lake Constance Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1017 sqft
Nice unit can easily used as a 2 bedroom. Screened patio with Lake view. Can also be rented furnished for $1,400/month Villa is one level..
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1907 Parker Avenue
1907 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
676 sqft
This beautiful Key West style bungalow located in the heart of the historic district in downtown West Palm Beach. The property is just a few minutes walk to the Grandview Public Market, Howard Park,City Place, and 5 minute drive to Palm Beach Island.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
846 Selkirk Street
846 Selkirk Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with AMPLE parking. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4703 Sable Pine Circle
4703 Sable Pine Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1115 sqft
Furnished 2 bed/2 bath condo with renovated kitchen in a gated community. Development offers resort style living. Pool, racquetball, tennis court, clubhouse and playground.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
15 S Golfview Road
15 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
CUTE CONDO, STYLISHLY FURNISHED, RIGHT OFF OF BRYANT PARK. COMMUNITY POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, GOLF COURSE, ETC. EXCELLENT LOCATION AT A FANTASTIC PRICE! *WATER, ELECTRIC & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
433 Pine Glen Lane
433 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
929 sqft
CLEAN, TILED THROUGHOUT, ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS, SCREENED PATIO & A PRIVATE LOCATION WITH GARDEN VIEWS! THIS DESIRABLE 1ST FLOOR CONDO IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED & BOASTS A WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BTH & A TUB SHOWER IN THE 2ND
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4378 Fountains Drive
4378 Fountains Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Nice, clean (like new) fully furnished (turnkey) parttially updatd, new wooden kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances including washer/dryer, granite countertops. Half bath (powder room) on first floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
525 S Flagler Drive
525 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3045 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom condo at Trump Plaza.Lovely views of the lake, Island and ocean beyond.Comfortably furnished in good taste.Easy to show.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Poinciana Place
1 Unit Available
3465 Via Poinciana
3465 Via Poinciana, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1223 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED LIGHT AND BRIGHT END CONDO.2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWGOLF COURSE*NO MEMBERSHIP REQUIREDENJOY THE CLUBHOUSE AMENITIES,POOL,TENNIS,GOLF,CAFE,GYM ,MOVIES,SHOWS,LIBRARY,CLUBS, AND SO MUCH MORE
