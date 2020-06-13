Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

328 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
1 Unit Available
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way, Palm Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$966
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
203 Lake Arbor Drive
203 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in a great neighborhood and centrally located.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2000 Springdale Boulevard
2000 Springdale Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
839 sqft
Total RENOVATED, Kitchen and Bathrooms with Newer Stainless-steel Appliances, also freshly painted. This unit has a beautiful back yard view and is located less than 2 minutes from the community pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 Village Green Circle W
500 Village Green Circle West, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
825 sqft
Neat & Clean Ready To Move In. Tiled Floors Throughout. Walk In Closet Plus Extra Storage. Screened Patio. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Exercise Room, Social Room, Library. Elevator Building.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
348 Lake Arbor Drive
348 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1232 sqft
Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
484 Springdale Circle
484 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH VILLA WITH PRIVATE PATIO. NEW FLOORS, BASEBOARDS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN, & PAINT. VILLA IS CENTRALLY LOCATED AND COMMUNITY OFFERS TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL!!***NO PETS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
705 Lori Drive
705 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 br with den(office), 1,5 bath unit. The unit is totally remodeled including new A/C system, new kitchen, new appliances, baths, new porch with screen & windows, storm shutters. Tile & laminate floors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
300 Bonnie Boulevard
300 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
This is a 55+ unit, need to apply to the management company Fee is nonrefundable $100.oo. Down load application that is in documents.This community does not take pets
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
36 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Lake Clarke Shores
1 Unit Available
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive
4345 Costwold Hills Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2079 sqft
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive Available 06/22/20 - Town-home with over 1800 square feet of living area, where you can walk to the community pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3958 Pesiri Lane
3958 Pesiri Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Palm Beach Farms - Secluded Duplex with all tile flooring, new paint, washer and dryer, large patio and yard with lawn service included. (RLNE3200249)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
3480 Summer Street - 8001
3480 Summer Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
First floor villa with freshly painted walls, washer and dryer and community pool Tttt

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2951 Ashley Drive W
2951 Ashley Drive West, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
612 sqft
Very motivated Landlord! This unit has been freshly painted and renovated. This cozy unit will definitely feel like home. You can feel the breeze by walking out from the back porch. Owner is requiring Renter's Insurance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2347 Waterside Drive
2347 Waterside Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2.5 Townhome that is close to everything! Kitchen has stainless and granite countertops. Enjoy the huge fenced in patio with extra storage. You won't lack for space in the spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3817 Victoria Drive
3817 Victoria Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1339 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH GREAT PATIO, TILE DOWNSTAIRS, THIS UNIT ALSO HAS IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE AND NEED TO BE VERIFIED.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2960 Crosley Drive E
2960 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
612 sqft
Beautiful unit in Cresthaven villas, a must see.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2990 Crosley Drive E
2990 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
Bautifull Villa 55 plus 2 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, enclosed patio with storage, Club House with Beautifull Pool, Gym and Activities, 2 Parking space.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Abbey Park
1 Unit Available
5072 Pine Abbey Drive South
5072 Pine Abbey Drive South, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2080 sqft
Pine Glen at Abbey Park - Beautiful Townhome with over 1800 square feet of living area and a one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Springs, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

