pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
300 Bonnie Boulevard
300 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
This is a 55+ unit, need to apply to the management company Fee is nonrefundable $100.oo. Down load application that is in documents.This community does not take pets
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
3701 Waterview Circle
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
509 Talia Circle
509 Talia Circle, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
This light & airy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 1 car garage located inside the gated, private Estancia of Palm Springs will be available for annual lease on 8/2/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
39 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
3 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
62 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
22 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
5 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
23 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1036 sqft
Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
174 Units Available
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1484 sqft
West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
48 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
31 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
