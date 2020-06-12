/
2 bedroom apartments
268 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL
$
31 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
$
10 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
1 Unit Available
2840 Seminole Rd
2840 Seminole Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location Location Location, NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL, quick move-in, this is a house like is 2/1 with a large private entrance and fence, tile floors, hurricane impact windows, ample parking space, mango tree, you must see it.
1 Unit Available
266 Arabian Road
266 Arabian Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2000 Springdale Boulevard
2000 Springdale Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
839 sqft
Total RENOVATED, Kitchen and Bathrooms with Newer Stainless-steel Appliances, also freshly painted. This unit has a beautiful back yard view and is located less than 2 minutes from the community pool.
1 Unit Available
451 Springdale Circle
451 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1169 sqft
451 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 Village Green Circle W
500 Village Green Circle West, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
825 sqft
Neat & Clean Ready To Move In. Tiled Floors Throughout. Walk In Closet Plus Extra Storage. Screened Patio. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Exercise Room, Social Room, Library. Elevator Building.
1 Unit Available
348 Lake Arbor Drive
348 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1232 sqft
Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights.
Village Green
1 Unit Available
555 Purdy Lane
555 Purdy Lane, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
837 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN AMAZING PROPERTY , GOOD LOCATION CLOSE TO SUPERMARKET, DOWNTOWN AND MORE.
1 Unit Available
484 Springdale Circle
484 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH VILLA WITH PRIVATE PATIO. NEW FLOORS, BASEBOARDS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN, & PAINT. VILLA IS CENTRALLY LOCATED AND COMMUNITY OFFERS TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL!!***NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
14 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
3958 Pesiri Lane
3958 Pesiri Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Palm Beach Farms - Secluded Duplex with all tile flooring, new paint, washer and dryer, large patio and yard with lawn service included. (RLNE3200249)
1 Unit Available
3480 Summer Street - 8001
3480 Summer Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
First floor villa with freshly painted walls, washer and dryer and community pool Tttt
1 Unit Available
2347 Waterside Drive
2347 Waterside Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2.5 Townhome that is close to everything! Kitchen has stainless and granite countertops. Enjoy the huge fenced in patio with extra storage. You won't lack for space in the spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space.
1 Unit Available
3817 Victoria Drive
3817 Victoria Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1339 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH GREAT PATIO, TILE DOWNSTAIRS, THIS UNIT ALSO HAS IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE AND NEED TO BE VERIFIED.
1 Unit Available
4429 Melvin Road
4429 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4429 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4431 Melvin Road
4431 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4431 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2990 Crosley Drive E
2990 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
Bautifull Villa 55 plus 2 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, enclosed patio with storage, Club House with Beautifull Pool, Gym and Activities, 2 Parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
17 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
$
19 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1171 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
24 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1083 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
32 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
