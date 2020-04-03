All apartments in Palm Beach Shores
Find more places like 155 S Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Shores, FL
/
155 S Ocean Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

155 S Ocean Avenue

155 Ocean Ave · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Shores
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404
Palm Beach Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA. Master BR features King Bed, Walk-In Closet + 50'' HDTV. Guest BR 2- King Size Bed. Guest BR 3- Two Twin Beds. Gourmet Kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, striking quartz countertops, kitchen island & fully stocked gourmet kitchen. Circular dining table seats 6. Elegant living room with sleep sofa + 60'' HDTV & DVD. Luxurious South Beach style oceanfront pool, private cabanas with serenity ponds, fire pit + gas grills. Plus 2 Garage Spaces. WIDEST BEACHES on the island. Walk to PB Inlet, Marinas & outdoor bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S Ocean Avenue have any available units?
155 S Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 S Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 155 S Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 S Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
155 S Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 155 S Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Shores.
Does 155 S Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 155 S Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 155 S Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 S Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 155 S Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 155 S Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 155 S Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 S Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 S Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 S Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 155 S Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Shores 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL
Loxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLBroadview Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity