155 S Ocean Avenue

Amenities
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA. Master BR features King Bed, Walk-In Closet + 50'' HDTV. Guest BR 2- King Size Bed. Guest BR 3- Two Twin Beds. Gourmet Kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, striking quartz countertops, kitchen island & fully stocked gourmet kitchen. Circular dining table seats 6. Elegant living room with sleep sofa + 60'' HDTV & DVD. Luxurious South Beach style oceanfront pool, private cabanas with serenity ponds, fire pit + gas grills. Plus 2 Garage Spaces. WIDEST BEACHES on the island. Walk to PB Inlet, Marinas & outdoor bars.