156 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL with washer-dryer

Palm Beach Shores
231 Bamboo Road
231 Bamboo Road, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Spacious 2/2 remodeled condo located in the heart of PB Shores beach community. First or second floor condos available. Enjoy easy and tranquil living in updated condo with new bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and appliances and tile floors throughout.
Palm Beach Shores
331 Cascade Lane
331 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1180 sqft
A lovely old Florida home updated and squeaky clean . Lots of entertaining areas with a quick walk to the beach, this home is ready to shine.
Palm Beach Shores
107 Inlet Way
107 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom condo across the street from the Beach and the Inlet in prestigious Palm Beach Shores. Enjoy the season in this lovely unit. Walking distance to the Beach, the Inlet, walking paths, a large marina and several restaurants.
Palm Beach Shores
107 Claremont Lane
107 Claremont Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
2/2 updated condo directly across from the beach and a few blocks to the inlet. Lots of living space inside and out. First floor condo offers 2 master suites. Washer/dryer in the unit.
Palm Beach Shores
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.
Palm Beach Shores
212 Linda Lane
212 Linda Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2051 sqft
Custom designed pool home w/10 ft ceilings+ 8 ft doors. High end finishings inside & out. 2,000+ LSF w/poolside lanai + 2 car garage. 3 BR's with good bedding & furnishings PLUS a den/office + 2.5 BA's. Italian sand colored porcelain tiles.
Palm Beach Shores
120 Tacoma Lane
120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1793 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool.
Palm Beach Shores
336 Tacoma Lane
336 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2174 sqft
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath Pool home located on the southern most point of Singer Island in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores, Best Little Town in Florida. Plenty of Parking, Separate Laundry room.
Palm Beach Shores
155 S Ocean Avenue
155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2446 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA.
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
2700 N Ocean Drive
2700 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
2030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Extraordinary Residence with an Elegant Flair. Exquisite Designer Details through-out: Coffered Ceilings & Custom Moldings, LED Recessed Lighting, Custom Built-in Flat Screen Creations and Stunning Bar & Wine Cabinet.
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.
4000 N Ocean Drive
4000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2011 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4000 N Ocean Drive in Riviera Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
3040 Lake Shore Drive
3040 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Very spacious and open, light and bright.
3400 N Ocean Drive
3400 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1526 sqft
Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island.
Yacht Harbor Estates
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1484 sqft
West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle.
