/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
141 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL with pool
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
212 Linda Lane
212 Linda Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2051 sqft
Custom designed pool home w/10 ft ceilings+ 8 ft doors. High end finishings inside & out. 2,000+ LSF w/poolside lanai + 2 car garage. 3 BR's with good bedding & furnishings PLUS a den/office + 2.5 BA's. Italian sand colored porcelain tiles.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
120 Tacoma Lane
120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1793 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
336 Tacoma Lane
336 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2174 sqft
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath Pool home located on the southern most point of Singer Island in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores, Best Little Town in Florida. Plenty of Parking, Separate Laundry room.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
155 S Ocean Avenue
155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2446 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2800 N Ocean Drive
2800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1350 sqft
Premiere Mizner park vicinity, just steps from The Boca Beach Resort. WALK to wonderful restaurants,shopping, museum, cinema, and the beach (1/2mile).
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1165 Cabana Road
1165 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
1BR/1BA located steps from the beach on Singer Island.Parking in front of the building.All utilities and amenities are included in rent: electric, water, cable, Internet, swimming pool, barbecue area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1170 Cabana Road
1170 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL AND SHORT TERM, DAILY RATE IS $250 SEASONAL, $120 OFF SEASONAL. Just remodeled into a beautiful, beachy themed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3400 N Ocean Drive
3400 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1526 sqft
Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
62 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
5 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Similar Pages
Palm Beach Shores 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Shores 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Garage
Palm Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Shores Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL