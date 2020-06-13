Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm beach shores
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
331 Cascade Lane
331 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1180 sqft
A lovely old Florida home updated and squeaky clean . Lots of entertaining areas with a quick walk to the beach, this home is ready to shine.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
107 Claremont Lane
107 Claremont Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
2/2 updated condo directly across from the beach and a few blocks to the inlet. Lots of living space inside and out. First floor condo offers 2 master suites. Washer/dryer in the unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
231 Bamboo Road
231 Bamboo Road, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Spacious 2/2 remodeled condo located in the heart of PB Shores beach community. First or second floor condos available. Enjoy easy and tranquil living in updated condo with new bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and appliances and tile floors throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
212 Linda Lane
212 Linda Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2051 sqft
Custom designed pool home w/10 ft ceilings+ 8 ft doors. High end finishings inside & out. 2,000+ LSF w/poolside lanai + 2 car garage. 3 BR's with good bedding & furnishings PLUS a den/office + 2.5 BA's. Italian sand colored porcelain tiles.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
120 Tacoma Lane
120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1793 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
336 Tacoma Lane
336 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2174 sqft
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath Pool home located on the southern most point of Singer Island in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores, Best Little Town in Florida. Plenty of Parking, Separate Laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2700 N Ocean Drive
2700 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
3143 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE RENTAL (LPH3b) at the most exclusive residence in Singer Island, featuring concierge service 24/7, two pools, private beach with towel service, grill on premises.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3600 N Ocean Drive
3600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled with OCEAN VIEWS from your living room and kitchen!! With a private gate to the beach, your feet will be in the sand in minutes! The open kitchen has new dark wood cabinets, granite counters and new SS appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2800 N Ocean Drive
2800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1219 sqft
**** AVAILABLE from JUNE 1st, 2020. ****COME AND ENJOY THE BEST VIEWS OF THE OCEAN FROM YOUR 14 th floor balcony. DIRECT OCEAN ACCESS to the beach. UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED- renovation finished January 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Beach Shores, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Beach Shores renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Shores 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Shores 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Shores Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Shores Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Beach Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Shores Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Shores Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL
Loxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLBroadview Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College