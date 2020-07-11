/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:58 AM
42 Luxury Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
155 S Ocean Avenue
155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2446 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Royal Poinciana South, an exclusive apartment home community in Palm Beach. Iconic art deco architecture welcomes you to your private island.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Casa Del Lago
170 Chilean Avenue
170 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Breakers Row
44 Cocoanut Row
44 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Glamorous 2 bedroom, 2 bath Penthouse with an expansive outdoor entertaining rooftop boasting Intracoastal, Breakers Golf Course, and ocean views. Contemporary in style, white glass floors and kitchen..includes a gorgeous poolside cabana.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
400 Chilean Avenue
400 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,000
1240 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated private two story townhouse, fully furnished. Fabulous in-town location, just one block to Worth Avenue. 4 car parking spots.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
This elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
201 Pendleton Avenue
201 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1913 sqft
IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Fabulous Rental...Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on a large lushly landscaped lot.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
224 Atlantic Avenue
224 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3194 sqft
This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
129 Chilean Avenue
129 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
1972 sqft
Charming ocean block rental just two streets north of Worth Ave. Pool and guest house with one car garage. Interior photography first week of July.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
340 S Ocean Boulevard
340 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental available at Lowell House. Renovated penthouse with large covered terrace and expansive views. Full service pet friendly building. Walking to beach, shops, restaurants and more.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
400 S Ocean Boulevard
400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
301 Brazilian Avenue
301 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2438 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
245 Seminole Avenue
245 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 245 Seminole Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
354 Chilean Avenue
354 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
1193 sqft
Ultra chic, sophisticated and beautifully furnished in town apartment available for season. The Lobby and Pool areas have recently been renovated and redecorated.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
209 List Road
209 List Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
2618 sqft
:Traditional, one story, Bermuda style home on the North End. Updated kitchen with separate dining room that overlooks the pool. Very tropical garden - house full of charm - 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a den and sitting room. There is a 2 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
222 Lakeview Avenue
222 Lakeview Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
3002 sqft
Spectacular penthouse rental featuring direct ocean, Intracoastal, and island of Palm Beach views. Offering over 3,000+/- total square feet with 3 bedrooms, and 3 and half baths.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
333 Brazilian Avenue
333 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5135 sqft
Pristine rental property! Enjoy the summer waters and ocean breezes in the heart of Palm Beach. A perfect opportunity to enjoy Palm Beach and experience the community. This spectacular home is steps fromthe famous Worth Ave.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
443 Seaview Avenue
443 Seaview Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4076 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated in town four bedroom rental home with a pool on coveted Seaview Avenue. Just steps away from the lake trail, private deeded beach access, and walking distance to restaurants and shops on and around Worth Avenue.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
139 Sunrise Avenue
139 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
260 Plantation Road
260 Plantation Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2642 sqft
Fully furnished Bermuda style 4BR/4BA one story home with large backyard and pool with southern exposure in excellent location. Light and bright home with high ceilings and open floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Beach Shores
1 of 85
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ritz Carlton
502 Bald Eagle Drive
502 Bald Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
7748 sqft
**3D Virtual Tour Available**
Similar Pages
Palm Beach Shores 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Shores 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Garage
Palm Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Shores Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL