furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:45 AM
180 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
4818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
120 Tacoma Lane
120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1793 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
525 S Flagler Drive
525 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3045 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom condo at Trump Plaza.Lovely views of the lake, Island and ocean beyond.Comfortably furnished in good taste.Easy to show.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
250 Bradley Place
250 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic rental opportunity! Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Lake Towers. Pool area overlooks intracoastal and bike path. Off street reserved parking. One small pet allowed. 24 hr. doorman and full time manager.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Shores
1 Unit Available
3316 Poinsettia Avenue
3316 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
Fully furnished home in the heart of Northwood. Walking distance to parks, shops, and Rybovich Marina. Minutes away from Downtown West Palm Beach and the beaches. Three bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
224 Atlantic Avenue
224 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3194 sqft
This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
3505 Poinsettia Avenue
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
822 sqft
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
2550 Presidential Way
2550 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CONDO IN LANDS OF THE PRESIDENT COMFORTABLE SPACE DISTRIBUTION FULLY FURNISHED ENJOY THE SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE GOLF-COURSE AND CANYON CAY RESORT & GOLF CLUB JUST EAST OF I-95.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2095 Chagall Circle
2095 Chagall Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1880 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a private courtyard pool area just minutes to Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - Be to the ball fields in just minutes! Gated community and centrally located in West Palm Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
5621 56th Way
5621 56th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1236 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome looking to water is ready to move in. Well maintained, 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms is available for rent with 2 assigned parkings. It will be rented furnished and has water views from both bedroom balconies.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
325 S Lake Drive
325 South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1106 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Casa Del Lago located across the street from the Palm Beach docks and Lake Trail. Enjoy the expansive private garden and patio, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and hot tub. Walking distance to shops and dining.
