3 bedroom apartments
328 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL
Palm Beach Shores
331 Cascade Lane
331 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1180 sqft
A lovely old Florida home updated and squeaky clean . Lots of entertaining areas with a quick walk to the beach, this home is ready to shine.
Palm Beach Shores
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.
Palm Beach Shores
212 Linda Lane
212 Linda Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2051 sqft
Custom designed pool home w/10 ft ceilings+ 8 ft doors. High end finishings inside & out. 2,000+ LSF w/poolside lanai + 2 car garage. 3 BR's with good bedding & furnishings PLUS a den/office + 2.5 BA's. Italian sand colored porcelain tiles.
Palm Beach Shores
120 Tacoma Lane
120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1793 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool.
Palm Beach Shores
336 Tacoma Lane
336 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath Pool home located on the southern most point of Singer Island in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores, Best Little Town in Florida. Plenty of Parking, Separate Laundry room.
Palm Beach Shores
155 S Ocean Avenue
155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2446 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA.
Palm Beach Shores
120 Inlet Way
120 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 Inlet Way in Palm Beach Shores. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.
2700 N Ocean Drive
2700 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
3143 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE RENTAL (LPH3b) at the most exclusive residence in Singer Island, featuring concierge service 24/7, two pools, private beach with towel service, grill on premises.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1170 Cabana Road
1170 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL AND SHORT TERM, DAILY RATE IS $250 SEASONAL, $120 OFF SEASONAL. Just remodeled into a beautiful, beachy themed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa.
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,189
1410 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
President Country Club
1700 Embassy Dr
1700 Embassy Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1686 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhouse. Enjoy the few per friendly gated community in the heard of West Palm Beach. This beautiful totally renovated spacious 3/2 townhouse has it all.
1551 N Flagler Dr
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.
Pleasant Heights
1508 W. 31st St.
1508 West 31st Street, Riviera Beach, FL
4/2 Home for rent, all tile floors, central ac. call for more details: Lynn 305.5890.7450 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781764)
