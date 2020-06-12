/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
158 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
107 Inlet Way
107 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom condo across the street from the Beach and the Inlet in prestigious Palm Beach Shores. Enjoy the season in this lovely unit. Walking distance to the Beach, the Inlet, walking paths, a large marina and several restaurants.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
107 Claremont Lane
107 Claremont Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
2/2 updated condo directly across from the beach and a few blocks to the inlet. Lots of living space inside and out. First floor condo offers 2 master suites. Washer/dryer in the unit.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
231 Bamboo Road
231 Bamboo Road, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Spacious 2/2 remodeled condo located in the heart of PB Shores beach community. First or second floor condos available. Enjoy easy and tranquil living in updated condo with new bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and appliances and tile floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1583 sqft
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3000 N Ocean Dr.
3000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1468 sqft
The Tiara on Singer Island is a Spectacular luxury building with all amenities. Directly on the ocean rental with immediate beach access. Longer term lease accepted. Best rated condominium on Singer Island.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4000 N Ocean Drive
4000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2011 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4000 N Ocean Drive in Riviera Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1251 Sugar Sands
1251 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1480 sqft
Highly Desirable 1st floor corner condo with a 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan with a den. 1480 Sq Ft A/C. Located very close to the beach and next to the olympic sized pool/clubhouse. Washer and dryer located inside condo.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3040 Lake Shore Drive
3040 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Very spacious and open, light and bright.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3400 N Ocean Drive
3400 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1526 sqft
Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2800 N Ocean Drive
2800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1219 sqft
**** AVAILABLE from JUNE 1st, 2020. ****COME AND ENJOY THE BEST VIEWS OF THE OCEAN FROM YOUR 14 th floor balcony. DIRECT OCEAN ACCESS to the beach. UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED- renovation finished January 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
42 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Similar Pages
Palm Beach Shores 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Shores 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Shores Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Shores Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL