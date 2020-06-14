Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

219 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL with garage

Palm Beach Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.

Last updated June 14
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
212 Linda Lane
212 Linda Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2051 sqft
Custom designed pool home w/10 ft ceilings+ 8 ft doors. High end finishings inside & out. 2,000+ LSF w/poolside lanai + 2 car garage. 3 BR's with good bedding & furnishings PLUS a den/office + 2.5 BA's. Italian sand colored porcelain tiles.

Last updated June 14
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
155 S Ocean Avenue
155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2446 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Last updated June 14
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 14
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Last updated June 14
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Last updated June 14
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 14
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Last updated June 14
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.

Last updated June 13
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2355 Village Blvd
2355 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Mediterranean Villa Style West Palm Apartment - Property Id: 12322 PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE APPLYING. AMENITIES INCLUDE: Car Care Center Elegant Clubhouse Conference Room Lighted Tennis Court Billiards Room Restricted / Gated Access 24-Hr.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.

Last updated June 14
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9448 Roan Ln Unit A
9448 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1800 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath, garage, 2 master bedrooms.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
Situated Steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1379 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3940 N Flagler Drive
3940 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1038 sqft
Stunning 1 BR condo located in this intracoastal condo community featuring a pool & fully equipped Gym. Located right next door to Rybovich Marina. You can watch the massive yachts from the pool . Modern 1 bedroom loft condo with stunning kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Beach Shores, FL

Palm Beach Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

