studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
325 sqft
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,353
588 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
171 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,618
657 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
270 Seminole Avenue
270 Seminole Ave, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
300 sqft
Charming second floor studio apartment with large windows bright windows, eat in kitchen, and new floors located on Seminole Avenue in the center of town. Close to the shops, restaurants, & the beach. Coin laundry on site.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2800 N Flagler Drive
2800 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
647 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN INTRACOASTAL BUILDING! RENOVATED WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING , NEUTRAL PAINT, CROWN MOLDINGS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CABLE, NEW HURRICANE PROOF SLIDING DOOR,
Results within 10 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
65 Units Available
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Antigua
1537 Cades Bay Avenue
1537 Cades Bay Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,000
1908 sqft
This is ONLY for retail/office space! Not for personal use! 1st floor rental in Abacoa near the town center. For commercial/retail space only!!! Room includes a 1/2 bath. Furniture not included.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2023 S Suzanne Circle
2023 South Suzanne Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
$1,000
900 sqft
Adorable studio in tri-plex available for unfurnished annual, rental. Great Locaation- PGA Shops & Restaurants, PGA Golf Course, Roger Dean Staduim, Scripps, FAU, Both FPL Offices, Palm Beach University, Beach just a mile away.
