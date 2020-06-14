Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm beach shores
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Beach Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1560 sqft
WOW 1ST FLOOR, END UNIT ON THE MARINA WITH 3 BEDROOMS, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,UPGRADED FURNITURE IMMACULATE. BRIGHT AND AIRY.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Shores
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown West Palm Beach
9 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
3520 Whitehall Drive
3520 Whitehall Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 1st floor condo in great location, just minutes from The Palm Beach Outlets. 2 bed/2 bath with extra bonus space that would make a great office/kids playroom. Walk in closet, large living/dining area with great water views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 Pendleton Avenue
201 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1913 sqft
IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on approx. 97 x 111 sq. ft. lushly landscaped lot.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Village
1 Unit Available
401 Northwood Road
401 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Light and bright 1/1 with full kitchen in the heart of Northwood Village. Freshly painted with nice open kithcen. Wood floors in main areas. Walk to neighboring shops and restaurants.Minutes to downtown WPB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
460 S Rosemary Avenue
460 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury apartments in the heart of Rosemary Square, with refined granite counter-tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, captivating vinyl wood flooring, and sleek grey and white finishes that are sure to make your

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
3505 Poinsettia Avenue
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
822 sqft
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
400 S Ocean Boulevard
400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2095 Chagall Circle
2095 Chagall Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1880 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a private courtyard pool area just minutes to Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - Be to the ball fields in just minutes! Gated community and centrally located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasant City
1 Unit Available
2005 A E Isaacs Ave
2005 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath in West Palm - 2 bedroom 1 Bath in West Palm Beach near Northwood Village. This cozy unit features wood floors, spacious rooms and large closets.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
4207 Onega Circle
4207 Onega Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
426 51st Street
426 51st Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1230 sqft
This adorable 3/2 1945 Cottage home, nick named the ''Hansel and Gretal House'' boasts beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and a chicago brick driveway.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Mangonia Park
1 Unit Available
800 W TIFFANY DRIVE #3
800 Tiffany Drive West, Mangonia Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Nice Townhome Available Now! Wood Floors, More! - ~~WELCOME TO CATELEYA SHORES! ~~ TOWNHOUSE: Spacious 2 bedroom , 1 Bath MUST SEE: CLEAN AND MODERN! WOOD FLOORS ,SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSETS, WHITE KITCHEN, MUST SEE! GOOD PRICE!! WON'T

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sanford Avenue
202 Sanford Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2211 sqft
The ultimate annual rental for the most particular tenant. Everything in this charming Bermuda style home is new from the roof down from the recently completed total renovation. Hardwood floors, impact windows, high ceilings and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
3710 Whitehall Drive
3710 Whitehall Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
Bright & Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo located in luxury area of Lands of the President at Whitehall. Beautiful View of the Pool and walking distance. Ceramic Tiles in living room and nice bright wood laminate floor in the 2 bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
413 45th Street
413 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1587 sqft
CHARMING RENTAL IN HISTORIC OLD NORTHWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD OF WEST PALM BEACH. Close to Downtown, Rybovich Mega Yacht Marina, Hospitals and Palm Beach Island. Updated plumbing and electric, Hurricane Impact Windows and Doors. Fenced, private yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palm Beach Shores, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Beach Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Shores 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Shores 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Shores Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Shores Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Beach Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Shores Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Shores Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL
Loxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLBroadview Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College