Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:27 PM

877 Taft Court

877 Taft Court · (561) 373-9912
Location

877 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
''Stunning, Modern, Like New'', Courtyard, 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Screened-In Pool Home with Large Side Yard. Open Upgraded Kitchen, Separate Dining & Living Rooms. Upstairs Loft Area is Perfect for a Home Office/Play Area. Spacious Master Bedroom has a Private Balcony Overlooking the Pool. Large 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have lots of Closet Space. Upstairs Laundry Room has Tons Storage Cabinets. Ultra-Private Tropical Screen Enclosed Pool/Patio Setting is Ideal for Entertaining. Diagonal Tile Floors in the Main Area, Plank Tile Floors Upstairs. Decorative Window Treatments, Ceiling Fans & Light Fixtures Throughout. All Within a Short Walking Distance to the Resort Like Community Clubhouse & Fitness Center. Zoned within All the Triple ''A'' Rated Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Taft Court have any available units?
877 Taft Court has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 877 Taft Court have?
Some of 877 Taft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Taft Court currently offering any rent specials?
877 Taft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Taft Court pet-friendly?
No, 877 Taft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 877 Taft Court offer parking?
Yes, 877 Taft Court offers parking.
Does 877 Taft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 877 Taft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Taft Court have a pool?
Yes, 877 Taft Court has a pool.
Does 877 Taft Court have accessible units?
No, 877 Taft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Taft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 Taft Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 877 Taft Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 877 Taft Court does not have units with air conditioning.
