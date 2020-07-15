877 Taft Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool

''Stunning, Modern, Like New'', Courtyard, 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Screened-In Pool Home with Large Side Yard. Open Upgraded Kitchen, Separate Dining & Living Rooms. Upstairs Loft Area is Perfect for a Home Office/Play Area. Spacious Master Bedroom has a Private Balcony Overlooking the Pool. Large 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have lots of Closet Space. Upstairs Laundry Room has Tons Storage Cabinets. Ultra-Private Tropical Screen Enclosed Pool/Patio Setting is Ideal for Entertaining. Diagonal Tile Floors in the Main Area, Plank Tile Floors Upstairs. Decorative Window Treatments, Ceiling Fans & Light Fixtures Throughout. All Within a Short Walking Distance to the Resort Like Community Clubhouse & Fitness Center. Zoned within All the Triple ''A'' Rated Schools.