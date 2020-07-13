/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:38 AM
139 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
23 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,063
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,492
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1544 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10330 N Military Trail
10330 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1090 sqft
Newly renovated 2 BR, 2 BA 2nd floor unit in convenient Palm Beach Gardens location. Newer appliances, central a/c & tile flooring. The nicely-sized bedrooms are split for privacy. The screened patio allows for a 2nd living area. No carpet.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Ballenisles
125 Pembroke Drive
125 Pembrooke Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3266 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 125 Pembroke Drive in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1073 Faulkner Terrace
1073 Faulkner Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
860 sqft
This lovely one bedroom apartment with one car garage is located in Alton, in the heart of Palmbeachgardens, close to restaurants and shops. Club house features pool, gym, ball court....Utility is included
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W
9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
774 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
334 Brackenwood Circle
334 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1483 sqft
Sweeping views of pond and the Championship Golf Course, home of the Honda Classic! All one level living, close to one of two communtiy pools. Wrap around balcony and fully furnished. Rent includes wifi, basic cable and water.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
110 Club Drive
110 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1135 sqft
This incredible rental property is located in the heart of PGA National in the Club Cottages community.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2727 Anzio Court
2727 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11016 Legacy Drive
11016 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL AVAILABLE FROM MAY 25TH 2020 TO OCTOBER 31ST, 2020,FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN THE RESIDENCES AT LEGACY PLACE. THIS FIRST FLOOR CONDO HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. BRAND NEW LG FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1444 sqft
Resort style community in Palm Beach Gardens. Less than a 1-mile from Gardens Mall, Downtown at The Gardens, I 95 and Whole Foods. This unit is only steps from the resort pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, gym, and tennis.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
121 Hidden Hollow Drive
121 Hidden Hollow Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1859 sqft
FURNISHED COURTYARD STYLE 3BED/3BATH PRIVATE CORNER LOT INTERIOR CANAL WATER- POOL W/PAVERS, PERGO, CORIAN , PANTRY, VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK-IN CLOSET.GREAT RENTAL IN GATED COMMUNITY.2 PETS ALLOWED ...
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
12102 Myrtle Oak Court
12102 Myrtle Oak Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
One level townhouse, nice 2/2 floor plan with great room at the popular Oaks Sun Terrace community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens; The unit has a huge screened patio overlooking a lake; Community has sidewalks and pool; Tennis courts are within
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Mirasol
224 Sedona Way
224 Sedona Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3647 sqft
**DON'T MISS OUT RENTING THIS POPULAR TOLEDO MODEL WITH 5 BEDROOMS (MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS), 4 FULL BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS** **OVER 3600 SQ FT UNDER AIR WITH THE MASTER BEDROOM AND 1 GUEST BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATH
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4907 Midtown Lane
4907 Midtown Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1/1 condominium on 3rd floor in desirable gated Residence At Midtown. Secured building entrance with lobby. Open Kitchen to living room, dining area and private patio with garden view.
Similar Pages
Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Gardens 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens Accessible ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Gardens Apartments with GymPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL