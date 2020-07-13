/
pet friendly apartments
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
23 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,063
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
21 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
26 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,492
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Meridian Park
3358 Meridian Way North
3358 Meridian Way North, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1184 sqft
Guided Matterport Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kf8YDIs0ijQ Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/models/qnFkvgg6n5U?section=media&mediasection=showcase Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
121 Hidden Hollow Drive
121 Hidden Hollow Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1859 sqft
FURNISHED COURTYARD STYLE 3BED/3BATH PRIVATE CORNER LOT INTERIOR CANAL WATER- POOL W/PAVERS, PERGO, CORIAN , PANTRY, VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK-IN CLOSET.GREAT RENTAL IN GATED COMMUNITY.2 PETS ALLOWED ...
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11032 Legacy Dr
11032 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1345 sqft
Spacious upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath in lovely Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Pkwy
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Beach Gardens
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2729 Anzio Ct
2729 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
Perfect location 1 bedroom 1 bath. Close to everything Palm Beach Gardens has to offer!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
3021 Alcazar Place
3021 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
3021 Alcazar Place Apt #208, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 05/22/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
408 4th Court
408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
305 Brackenwood Circle
305 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL, UN-FURNISHED OR FURNISHED RENOVATED, corner unit in PGA National. LIGHT BRIGHT WITH WRAP AROUND BALCONY. WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. WATER/SEWER, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11026 Legacy Drive
11026 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Luxury Condo END UNIT in Legacy Place with a ONE CAR GARAGE and an additional parking space. This large model unit boats 1,051 living sq ft with beautiful tile throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11028 Legacy Drive
11028 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1467 sqft
11028 Legacy Drive Apt #302, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11011 Legacy Lane, Unit 301
11011 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
846 sqft
All amenities included with rent: • 24-Hour Fitness Center • Lighted Tennis Courts • Lakeside Pool & Spa • Private Clubhouse • Valet Trash Service • Children's “Tot Lot” • Business Center (WiFi) • Building Insurance • Common Area Lighting &
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
116 Cypress Point Drive
116 Cypress Point Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1250 sqft
Only one pet less than 20lbs allowed by HOA. 2/2 first floor CONDO in PGA National Resort. Right across swimming pool.Screen covered Patio with incredible lake view. Extra storage space under stairs next to front door. Cathedral ceiling.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
403 Vision Court
403 Vision Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1848 sqft
Lovely 3/2.5 townhome with a 1st floor den/family room. New flooring thruout, newly painted. & remodeled. 2 close parking spaces. Excellent location, short walk to pool, across from PBG Municipal Complex. Great schools.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
900 Windermere Way
900 Windermere Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, ONE LEVEL END UNIT. NICELY FURNISHED W/ONE CAR GARAGE & SCREENED LANAI ON LAGOON. SUNNY, UPDATED KITCHEN. PERFECT HOME WITH SPLIT PLAN AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS. WONDERFUL COMMUNITY.
