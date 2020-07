Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room playground pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed garage parking conference room green community media room racquetball court smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens offers modern one-bedroom garden apartments and exceptionally appointed two, three and four-bedroom townhomes, all just minutes from I-95, Florida's Turnpike, and northern Palm Beach County's beautifully unspoiled beaches and waterways. Our community is nestled in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens, near top-rated schools and universities, luxury shopping, entertainment and sporting events, fine dining, stunning resorts and spas, and world-renowned golf courses.