furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM
173 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
305 Brackenwood Circle
305 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL, UN-FURNISHED OR FURNISHED RENOVATED, corner unit in PGA National. LIGHT BRIGHT WITH WRAP AROUND BALCONY. WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. WATER/SEWER, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3023 Alcazar Place
3023 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1058 sqft
Great corner unit 2 bedroom 1 bath in very good condition. Lots of natural light. Unit is fully furnished.Great location and great community. Close to the shopping mall, Palm Beach Gardens Downtown with lots of restaurants and bars.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W
9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
774 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2724 Anzio Court
2724 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely furnished third floor unit. Great amenities, pool, jacuzzi, steam/sauna rooms, gym, tennis, etc.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3303 Myrtlewood Circle E
3303 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
884 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. Largest 1 bedroom floor plan available at Fiore at the Gardens.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
66 Stoney Drive
66 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2232 sqft
Property Available Now for Short term rental only. Beautiful furnished and turnkey 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home in the gated community of Evergrene located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5119 Artesa Way S
5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2204 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
1712 Nature Court
1712 Nature Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1841 sqft
Rarely Available!!, Like New, Light & Bright Fully Furnished Single Level 2Bed/2Bath + Den Home with a Large Backyard. Inviting Foyer Entrance has a Decorative Tray Ceiling.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8029 Murano Circle
8029 Murano Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
Nicely Furnished townhome , can rent whole townhome or one room. Priced according to situation. Excellent neighborhood, great schools, fenced in yard with one car space in garage. Call for more info.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
22 Via Verona
22 Via Verona, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1438 sqft
CHARMING ONE LEVEL 3/2 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE & PRIVATE COURTYARD. FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY (ONLY).
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
134 Evergrene Parkway
134 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1478 sqft
Sun-Filled, Turnkey, Impeccably Furnished. Highly Desirable Corner 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town Home, with an Inviting Front Porch Entry. Large Open Kitchen Includes; Premium Appliances, Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Breakfast Area & Tons of Cabinet Space.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
2006 Graden Drive
2006 Graden Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2259 sqft
Wow!!, Pristine Condition, Fully Furnished, 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Enclosed Courtyard Home with Gorgeous Lake Views. Sun-Filled Backyard with a Covered Patio/Lanai.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1305 sqft
Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum).
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
112 Andalusia Way SE
112 Andalusia Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2092 sqft
This welcoming 3 bedroom 2/1 bath, one story open floor plan with sweeping water views is located in the desirable Country Club Community of Mirasol. This home offers breathtaking views of the water from the main living areas of the home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11010 Legacy Drive
11010 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1309 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2-bedroom 2-bath 2nd floor unit in The Residences at Legacy Place - available seasonally ($3,500 per month December through May) and off-season($1,900 per month June through November)(Minimum 90-day stay).
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10290 N Military Trail
10290 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1090 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo comes completely furnished, turn key. Close to shopping, restaurants, the Gardens Mall,I -95 and turnpike.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
108 Via Condado Way
108 Via Condado Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2985 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LAGUNA MODEL WITH LAKE VIEWS. IMMACULATE BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE. THERE ARE 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, ONE ON EACH LEVEL. CLOSE TO ''A'' RATED SCHOOLS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
115 1st Court
115 1st Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
FURNISHED ONLY! AVAILABLE NOW!! 6 MONTH MINIMUM TO LEASE. This Beautifully Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath w/ Great Size Patio Area For Entertaining! Some Features Include Tile Floors Throughout, 2 Parking Spots, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
207 Club Drive
207 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1135 sqft
Furnished, ANNUAL rental. INCLUDES, Water/sewer, trash & cable.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
1006 Diamond Head Way
1006 Diamond Head Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2341 sqft
*FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP* AMAZING VIEWS OVERLOOKING THE LAKE FROM THE LARGE PRIVATE POOL AND SCREENED PATIO. BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING YOU COULD ASK FOR! GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED WITH A SMALL TRANSFER FEE.
