Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm beach gardens
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Beach Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood
1109 Myrtlewood Cir E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First Floor 1/1 in Gated Community - Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Separate Dining Area and Living Room with Bonus Sunroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 Orinoco Way
1107 Orinoco Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2493 sqft
Isles 4BR Pool Home on Lake - Property Id: 291717 So private...at end of cul-de-sac! Spectacular, panoramic SE lake views wrapping around 2 sides of home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4573 Artesa Way S
4573 Artesa Way South, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2274 sqft
LEASE OPTION/LEASE TO OWN POSSIBLE. Ideally located within steps of numerous fitness, shopping, medical and dining options! Serene cozy gated community of just 155 homes. Built with quality in mind by Lennar Homes, this truly is a hidden gem.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
12867 Alton Road
12867 Alton Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3023 Alcazar Place
3023 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1058 sqft
Great corner unit 2 bedroom 1 bath in very good condition. Lots of natural light. Unit is fully furnished.Great location and great community. Close to the shopping mall, Palm Beach Gardens Downtown with lots of restaurants and bars.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W
9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
774 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2724 Anzio Court
2724 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely furnished third floor unit. Great amenities, pool, jacuzzi, steam/sauna rooms, gym, tennis, etc.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3303 Myrtlewood Circle E
3303 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
884 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. Largest 1 bedroom floor plan available at Fiore at the Gardens.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
66 Stoney Drive
66 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2232 sqft
Property Available Now for Short term rental only. Beautiful furnished and turnkey 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home in the gated community of Evergrene located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
1712 Nature Court
1712 Nature Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1841 sqft
Rarely Available!!, Like New, Light & Bright Fully Furnished Single Level 2Bed/2Bath + Den Home with a Large Backyard. Inviting Foyer Entrance has a Decorative Tray Ceiling.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11026 Legacy Drive
11026 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Luxury Condo END UNIT in Legacy Place with a ONE CAR GARAGE and an additional parking space. This large model unit boats 1,051 living sq ft with beautiful tile throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3022 Alcazar Place
3022 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
This is one of the most beautifully remodeled and decorated units in San Matera. All brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, and top of the line laminate flooring throughout this stunning unit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
112 Andalusia Way SE
112 Andalusia Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2092 sqft
This welcoming 3 bedroom 2/1 bath, one story open floor plan with sweeping water views is located in the desirable Country Club Community of Mirasol. This home offers breathtaking views of the water from the main living areas of the home.
City Guide for Palm Beach Gardens, FL

I can't get the sand out of my shoes /This being in Florida's done a number on my blues /Just the way the women walk round here /It's plain to see the way the sand and the sea have done a number on me -- From "West Palm Beach" by Palace

Moving to where the sun is warm, the skies are blue, and the surf is wonderfully close by will definitely melt your blues away. Yes, there will be sand in your shoes from walking on the beach. But there are certainly worse problems to have, right? Palm Beach Gardens is a charming little city in Palm Beach County, Florida. It has a population of around 48,450 and is made up of a lot of safe and beautiful gated communities, just along the Atlantic coast. Not long ago, the area was all cattle ranches and pine forests; but a landowner named John D. MacArthur came in in the late-1950s and decided to create a garden city, a beautiful little enclave with an abundance of flowers and greenery that would make a happy home for all who settled there. He absolutely succeeded in his goal, and Palm Beach Gardens continues to be one of the loveliest, most liveable cities in Florida. So, come on over, and stop to smell the roses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Beach Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Gardens 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens Accessible ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Gardens Apartments with GymPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University