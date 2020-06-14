Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with garage

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
34 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
15 Tournament Blvd
15 Tournament Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2110 sqft
Large 3bd 2 ba 2 car garage town home in the PGA National Community the Villas of Burwick! Large living, family and master suite.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
12867 Alton Road
12867 Alton Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
5 Via Verona
5 Via Verona, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1277 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED ONE LEVEL HOME IN PGA NATIONAL. 3BED, 2BATH + GARAGE. IMMACULATE CONDITION, INCLUDES SCREENED LANAI ON FAZIO GOLF COURSE. . NO SMOKING. SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE FOR TENANT WITH TRANSFER FEE.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
66 Stoney Drive
66 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2232 sqft
Property Available Now for Short term rental only. Beautiful furnished and turnkey 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home in the gated community of Evergrene located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ballenisles
1 Unit Available
105 Palm Point Circle
105 Palm Point Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2183 sqft
Amazing Vacation home located on the East course. A wonderful setting for cocktails at sunset. Walk into a warm decorative entry which features beautiful light wood floors and a 10 ft ceiling.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5119 Artesa Way S
5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2204 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8013 Murano Circle
8013 Murano Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1706 sqft
This exquisite 3/2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
1712 Nature Court
1712 Nature Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1841 sqft
Rarely Available!!, Like New, Light & Bright Fully Furnished Single Level 2Bed/2Bath + Den Home with a Large Backyard. Inviting Foyer Entrance has a Decorative Tray Ceiling.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11026 Legacy Drive
11026 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Luxury Condo END UNIT in Legacy Place with a ONE CAR GARAGE and an additional parking space. This large model unit boats 1,051 living sq ft with beautiful tile throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8029 Murano Circle
8029 Murano Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
Nicely Furnished townhome , can rent whole townhome or one room. Priced according to situation. Excellent neighborhood, great schools, fenced in yard with one car space in garage. Call for more info.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
22 Via Verona
22 Via Verona, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1438 sqft
CHARMING ONE LEVEL 3/2 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE & PRIVATE COURTYARD. FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY (ONLY).

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
134 Evergrene Parkway
134 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1478 sqft
Sun-Filled, Turnkey, Impeccably Furnished. Highly Desirable Corner 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town Home, with an Inviting Front Porch Entry. Large Open Kitchen Includes; Premium Appliances, Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Breakfast Area & Tons of Cabinet Space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5008 Vine Cliff Way W
5008 Vine Cliff Way East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2204 sqft
Oversized 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage townhome. Located in the gated community of Cielo, in Palm Beach Gardens. This 2-story home offers large tile flooring throughout the downstairs living areas, and high volume ceilings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4620 Cadiz Circle
4620 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
In the highly desirable gated community of Paloma, fully upgraded 3 BR with loft, townhome, centrally located in PBG! Beautiful Kitchen, Tile and new carpet trroughout.End unit on oversize lot, fenced in back, on the water.
City Guide for Palm Beach Gardens, FL

I can't get the sand out of my shoes /This being in Florida's done a number on my blues /Just the way the women walk round here /It's plain to see the way the sand and the sea have done a number on me -- From "West Palm Beach" by Palace

Moving to where the sun is warm, the skies are blue, and the surf is wonderfully close by will definitely melt your blues away. Yes, there will be sand in your shoes from walking on the beach. But there are certainly worse problems to have, right? Palm Beach Gardens is a charming little city in Palm Beach County, Florida. It has a population of around 48,450 and is made up of a lot of safe and beautiful gated communities, just along the Atlantic coast. Not long ago, the area was all cattle ranches and pine forests; but a landowner named John D. MacArthur came in in the late-1950s and decided to create a garden city, a beautiful little enclave with an abundance of flowers and greenery that would make a happy home for all who settled there. He absolutely succeeded in his goal, and Palm Beach Gardens continues to be one of the loveliest, most liveable cities in Florida. So, come on over, and stop to smell the roses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

