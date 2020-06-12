/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
120 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
18 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
49 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1238 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mirasol
32 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
37 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6303 Myrtlewood Circle West
6303 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1243 sqft
FIORE AT THE GARDENS - Immaculate unit in this gated community close to the school and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3402 Gardens East Dr
3402 Gardens East Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Super cute ground floor renovated, light, and bright condo with private courtyard. granite counter tops in the kitchen & Custom cabinets with plenty of space to organize and store your Chef's equipment. full size stacked washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
305 Brackenwood Circle
305 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL, UN-FURNISHED OR FURNISHED RENOVATED, corner unit in PGA National. LIGHT BRIGHT WITH WRAP AROUND BALCONY. WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. WATER/SEWER, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
459 Brackenwood Lane N
459 Brackenwood Lane North, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1366 sqft
Second floor end unit with beautiful views of water and the Squire golf course. Large eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms. Rent includes, water, basic cable and wifi.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10330 N Military Trail
10330 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1090 sqft
Newly renovated 2 BR, 2 BA 2nd floor unit in convenient Palm Beach Gardens location. Newer appliances, central a/c & tile flooring. The nicely-sized bedrooms are split for privacy. The screened patio allows for a 2nd living area. No carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath on San Matera. Located right by the pool, clubhouse and all the amenities. Open floorplan with new floors, upgraded kitchens, and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10193 N Military Trail
10193 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Newly renovated 2 BR, 2 BA light and bright condo located close to all that Gardens has to offer. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, pretty backsplash and wood cabinetry. The living area is spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
1712 Nature Court
1712 Nature Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1841 sqft
Rarely Available!!, Like New, Light & Bright Fully Furnished Single Level 2Bed/2Bath + Den Home with a Large Backyard. Inviting Foyer Entrance has a Decorative Tray Ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
216 Cypress Point Drive
216 Cypress Point Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
Only one pet less than 20lbs allowed by HOA. Bright 2/2 second floor CONDO with incredible lake view and high ceiling in PGA National Resort. Right across swimming pool. Extra storage space next to front door. Tile flooring all through.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1305 sqft
Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum).
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11010 Legacy Drive
11010 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1309 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2-bedroom 2-bath 2nd floor unit in The Residences at Legacy Place - available seasonally ($3,500 per month December through May) and off-season($1,900 per month June through November)(Minimum 90-day stay).
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11028 Legacy Drive
11028 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1467 sqft
11028 Legacy Drive Apt #302, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11012 Legacy Drive
11012 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1403 sqft
11012 Legacy Drive Apt #306, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
1101 11th Court
1101 11th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1236 sqft
1101 11th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
