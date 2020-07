Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving volleyball court alarm system coffee bar courtyard racquetball court 24hr maintenance guest parking lobby media room online portal

***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to San Merano at Mirasol, an enclave of apartment homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol and set amongst a backdrop of natural preserves. A full-amenity community in heart of Palm Beach Gardens, FL – our exclusive Mirasol address brings you closer to premium shopping, dining and entertainment options in the Palm Beach area. Our pet friendly community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom luxury rental homes, some with attached, direct access garages. At San Merano at Mirasol, homes feature stylish interiors with wood-grain flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass-tile backsplashes, plus many other upgraded fixtures and finishes.Give us a call today to secure your new home!