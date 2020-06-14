/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
102 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mirasol
31 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
715 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood
1109 Myrtlewood Cir E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First Floor 1/1 in Gated Community - Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Separate Dining Area and Living Room with Bonus Sunroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood Circle E
1109 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1109 Myrtlewood Circle E in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W
9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
774 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2724 Anzio Court
2724 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Nicely furnished third floor unit. Great amenities, pool, jacuzzi, steam/sauna rooms, gym, tennis, etc.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3303 Myrtlewood Circle E
3303 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
884 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. Largest 1 bedroom floor plan available at Fiore at the Gardens.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11026 Legacy Drive
11026 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1051 sqft
Gorgeous Luxury Condo END UNIT in Legacy Place with a ONE CAR GARAGE and an additional parking space. This large model unit boats 1,051 living sq ft with beautiful tile throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3022 Alcazar Place
3022 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
This is one of the most beautifully remodeled and decorated units in San Matera. All brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, and top of the line laminate flooring throughout this stunning unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
10821 N Military Trail
10821 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
782 sqft
Fantastic, very large 1 bedroom in excellent condition. W/D in unit! All ages welcome! Excellent location! No trucks! 2 dogs under 50 lbs total allowed!
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11011 Legacy Lane, Unit 301
11011 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
846 sqft
All amenities included with rent: • 24-Hour Fitness Center • Lighted Tennis Courts • Lakeside Pool & Spa • Private Clubhouse • Valet Trash Service • Children's “Tot Lot” • Business Center (WiFi) • Building Insurance • Common Area Lighting &
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11016 Legacy Drive
11016 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
815 sqft
RENTAL AVAILABLE FROM MAY 25TH 2020 TO OCTOBER 31ST, 2020,FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN THE RESIDENCES AT LEGACY PLACE. THIS FIRST FLOOR CONDO HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. BRAND NEW LG FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3021 Alcazar Place
3021 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
768 sqft
''Calabria Community'' located in San Matera includes resort style amenities such as large gym, resort size swimming pool, tennis court, sauna, & a play ground. This unit #206 has a private screened in patio looking over the lake.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11022 Legacy Drive
11022 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
815 sqft
Enjoy your new apartment with new wood floors, new dishwasher, new television ,new mattress for the kingsize bed and painted. Just bring your linens, toothbrush, clothes and food.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11000 Legacy Place - 12-304
11000 Legacy Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
846 sqft
Very nice, 846 sq. ft. 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with a balcony in Legacy Place. Right in the middle of Palm Beach Gardens, close to Downtown and Gardens Mall, with easy access to I-95 and Palm Beach State.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Gardens
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Similar Pages
Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Gardens 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens Accessible ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Gardens Apartments with GymPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL