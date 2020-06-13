Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Beach Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
49 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
36 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood
1109 Myrtlewood Cir E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First Floor 1/1 in Gated Community - Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Separate Dining Area and Living Room with Bonus Sunroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 Orinoco Way
1107 Orinoco Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2493 sqft
Isles 4BR Pool Home on Lake - Property Id: 291717 So private...at end of cul-de-sac! Spectacular, panoramic SE lake views wrapping around 2 sides of home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Beaumont lane A
114 Beaumont Ln, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3BR Beaumont SF Fully Renovated - Property Id: 287084 Come see this newly renovated single family home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens! Recently renovated head-to-toe, this home features impact glass sliders, popular wood look tile, renovated

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
305 Brackenwood Circle
305 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL, UN-FURNISHED OR FURNISHED RENOVATED, corner unit in PGA National. LIGHT BRIGHT WITH WRAP AROUND BALCONY. WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. WATER/SEWER, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1115 11th Lane
1115 11th Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Spacious Divosta townhome with 2 bedrooms plus den or office.

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
12867 Alton Road
12867 Alton Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11026 Legacy Drive
11026 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Luxury Condo END UNIT in Legacy Place with a ONE CAR GARAGE and an additional parking space. This large model unit boats 1,051 living sq ft with beautiful tile throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
216 Cypress Point Drive
216 Cypress Point Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
Only one pet less than 20lbs allowed by HOA. Bright 2/2 second floor CONDO with incredible lake view and high ceiling in PGA National Resort. Right across swimming pool. Extra storage space next to front door. Tile flooring all through.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11028 Legacy Drive
11028 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1467 sqft
11028 Legacy Drive Apt #302, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
408 4th Court
408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10821 N Military Trail
10821 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, very large 1 bedroom in excellent condition. W/D in unit! All ages welcome! Excellent location! No trucks! 2 dogs under 50 lbs total allowed!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
2915 Tuscany Court
2915 Tuscany Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
915 Tuscany Court Apt #303, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 02/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
City Guide for Palm Beach Gardens, FL

I can't get the sand out of my shoes /This being in Florida's done a number on my blues /Just the way the women walk round here /It's plain to see the way the sand and the sea have done a number on me -- From "West Palm Beach" by Palace

Moving to where the sun is warm, the skies are blue, and the surf is wonderfully close by will definitely melt your blues away. Yes, there will be sand in your shoes from walking on the beach. But there are certainly worse problems to have, right? Palm Beach Gardens is a charming little city in Palm Beach County, Florida. It has a population of around 48,450 and is made up of a lot of safe and beautiful gated communities, just along the Atlantic coast. Not long ago, the area was all cattle ranches and pine forests; but a landowner named John D. MacArthur came in in the late-1950s and decided to create a garden city, a beautiful little enclave with an abundance of flowers and greenery that would make a happy home for all who settled there. He absolutely succeeded in his goal, and Palm Beach Gardens continues to be one of the loveliest, most liveable cities in Florida. So, come on over, and stop to smell the roses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Beach Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

