150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
I can't get the sand out of my shoes /This being in Florida's done a number on my blues /Just the way the women walk round here /It's plain to see the way the sand and the sea have done a number on me -- From "West Palm Beach" by Palace
Moving to where the sun is warm, the skies are blue, and the surf is wonderfully close by will definitely melt your blues away. Yes, there will be sand in your shoes from walking on the beach. But there are certainly worse problems to have, right? Palm Beach Gardens is a charming little city in Palm Beach County, Florida. It has a population of around 48,450 and is made up of a lot of safe and beautiful gated communities, just along the Atlantic coast. Not long ago, the area was all cattle ranches and pine forests; but a landowner named John D. MacArthur came in in the late-1950s and decided to create a garden city, a beautiful little enclave with an abundance of flowers and greenery that would make a happy home for all who settled there. He absolutely succeeded in his goal, and Palm Beach Gardens continues to be one of the loveliest, most liveable cities in Florida. So, come on over, and stop to smell the roses. See more
Finding an apartment in Palm Beach Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.