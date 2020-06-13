155 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
18 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood Circle E
1109 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1109 Myrtlewood Circle E in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 Orinoco Way
1107 Orinoco Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2493 sqft
Isles 4BR Pool Home on Lake - Property Id: 291717 So private...at end of cul-de-sac! Spectacular, panoramic SE lake views wrapping around 2 sides of home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
15 Tournament Blvd
15 Tournament Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2110 sqft
Large 3bd 2 ba 2 car garage town home in the PGA National Community the Villas of Burwick! Large living, family and master suite.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
305 Brackenwood Circle
305 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL, UN-FURNISHED OR FURNISHED RENOVATED, corner unit in PGA National. LIGHT BRIGHT WITH WRAP AROUND BALCONY. WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. WATER/SEWER, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1115 11th Lane
1115 11th Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Spacious Divosta townhome with 2 bedrooms plus den or office.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
443 Kelsey Park Drive
443 Kelsey Park Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1826 sqft
Beautiful screened pool home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/office and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floors and high ceilings.

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
12867 Alton Road
12867 Alton Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
459 Brackenwood Lane N
459 Brackenwood Lane North, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1366 sqft
Second floor end unit with beautiful views of water and the Squire golf course. Large eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms. Rent includes, water, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10330 N Military Trail
10330 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1090 sqft
Newly renovated 2 BR, 2 BA 2nd floor unit in convenient Palm Beach Gardens location. Newer appliances, central a/c & tile flooring. The nicely-sized bedrooms are split for privacy. The screened patio allows for a 2nd living area. No carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
5 Via Verona
5 Via Verona, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1277 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED ONE LEVEL HOME IN PGA NATIONAL. 3BED, 2BATH + GARAGE. IMMACULATE CONDITION, INCLUDES SCREENED LANAI ON FAZIO GOLF COURSE. . NO SMOKING. SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE FOR TENANT WITH TRANSFER FEE.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
872 Taft Court
872 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2307 sqft
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath on San Matera. Located right by the pool, clubhouse and all the amenities. Open floorplan with new floors, upgraded kitchens, and bath.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4705 Dovehill Drive
4705 Doyehill Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2023 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2, Bath Home with Lake View. Gated Community. Plenty of Amenities including HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, with 3 exceptions (front door & 2 bathroom ''Block'' windows.) Brand New Electric Stove & Dish Washer.
City Guide for Palm Beach Gardens, FL

I can't get the sand out of my shoes /This being in Florida's done a number on my blues /Just the way the women walk round here /It's plain to see the way the sand and the sea have done a number on me -- From "West Palm Beach" by Palace

Moving to where the sun is warm, the skies are blue, and the surf is wonderfully close by will definitely melt your blues away. Yes, there will be sand in your shoes from walking on the beach. But there are certainly worse problems to have, right? Palm Beach Gardens is a charming little city in Palm Beach County, Florida. It has a population of around 48,450 and is made up of a lot of safe and beautiful gated communities, just along the Atlantic coast. Not long ago, the area was all cattle ranches and pine forests; but a landowner named John D. MacArthur came in in the late-1950s and decided to create a garden city, a beautiful little enclave with an abundance of flowers and greenery that would make a happy home for all who settled there. He absolutely succeeded in his goal, and Palm Beach Gardens continues to be one of the loveliest, most liveable cities in Florida. So, come on over, and stop to smell the roses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Beach Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

