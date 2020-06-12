/
3 bedroom apartments
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
18 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
37 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1701 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
49 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Mirasol
31 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.
1 Unit Available
1107 Orinoco Way
1107 Orinoco Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Isles 4BR Pool Home on Lake - Property Id: 291717 So private...at end of cul-de-sac! Spectacular, panoramic SE lake views wrapping around 2 sides of home.
1 Unit Available
114 Beaumont lane A
114 Beaumont Ln, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3BR Beaumont SF Fully Renovated - Property Id: 287084 Come see this newly renovated single family home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens! Recently renovated head-to-toe, this home features impact glass sliders, popular wood look tile, renovated
1 Unit Available
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.
PGA National
1 Unit Available
15 Tournament Blvd
15 Tournament Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2110 sqft
Large 3bd 2 ba 2 car garage town home in the PGA National Community the Villas of Burwick! Large living, family and master suite.
1 Unit Available
4573 Artesa Way S
4573 Artesa Way South, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2274 sqft
LEASE OPTION/LEASE TO OWN POSSIBLE. Ideally located within steps of numerous fitness, shopping, medical and dining options! Serene cozy gated community of just 155 homes. Built with quality in mind by Lennar Homes, this truly is a hidden gem.
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
443 Kelsey Park Drive
443 Kelsey Park Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1826 sqft
Beautiful screened pool home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/office and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floors and high ceilings.
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
12867 Alton Road
12867 Alton Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME.
PGA National
1 Unit Available
5 Via Verona
5 Via Verona, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1277 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED ONE LEVEL HOME IN PGA NATIONAL. 3BED, 2BATH + GARAGE. IMMACULATE CONDITION, INCLUDES SCREENED LANAI ON FAZIO GOLF COURSE. . NO SMOKING. SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE FOR TENANT WITH TRANSFER FEE.
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
872 Taft Court
872 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2307 sqft
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area.
1 Unit Available
4705 Dovehill Drive
4705 Doyehill Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2023 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2, Bath Home with Lake View. Gated Community. Plenty of Amenities including HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, with 3 exceptions (front door & 2 bathroom ''Block'' windows.) Brand New Electric Stove & Dish Washer.
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
66 Stoney Drive
66 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2232 sqft
Property Available Now for Short term rental only. Beautiful furnished and turnkey 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home in the gated community of Evergrene located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
275 Porto Vecchio
275 Porto Vecchio Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
This welcoming, 3bd, 3.5ba plus office is located in desirable Mirasol County Club Community. Golf Membership. Crips clean lines, beautiful natural light though-out this lovely home.
Ballenisles
1 Unit Available
105 Palm Point Circle
105 Palm Point Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2183 sqft
Amazing Vacation home located on the East course. A wonderful setting for cocktails at sunset. Walk into a warm decorative entry which features beautiful light wood floors and a 10 ft ceiling.
