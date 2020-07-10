/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
144 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with washer-dryer
45 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,571
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
24 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,358
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
23 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,606
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
36 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
26 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,753
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
1 Unit Available
PGA National
507 Resort Lane
507 Resort Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1910 sqft
CHECK OUT VIDEO TOUR! Annual Lease Available@ $3000/mo Furnished. You Will Love The Resort Villas In PGA National Golf & Country Club - Gated 24/7, Newest Comm in PGA, Walk To ALL Resort Amenities, LOW HOA Fee.
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.
1 Unit Available
5119 Artesa Way S
5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2204 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular
1 Unit Available
3018 Alcazar Place
3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1395 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long.
1 Unit Available
10330 N Military Trail
10330 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1090 sqft
Newly renovated 2 BR, 2 BA 2nd floor unit in convenient Palm Beach Gardens location. Newer appliances, central a/c & tile flooring. The nicely-sized bedrooms are split for privacy. The screened patio allows for a 2nd living area. No carpet.
1 Unit Available
PGA National
631 Club Ridge Dr
631 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Condo - Private Balcony - Property Id: 310862 Rent Includes Basic Cable and Internet. Move in with Deposit and 1st Month Best property in Brevard - Great place to live and flourish.
1 Unit Available
PGA National
135 Brackenwood Road
135 Brackenwood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
1366 sqft
very nice updated 2nd floor golf villa available for the 2021 season Brand new kitchen and Master bathFull golf membership available
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.
1 Unit Available
Ballenisles
125 Pembroke Drive
125 Pembrooke Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3266 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 125 Pembroke Drive in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
PGA National
634 Brackenwood Cove
634 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Beautifully maintained second floor golf villa with golf and water views. Wrap around balcony, nicely furnished and rent includes wifi, basic cable, sewer, water, garbage on seasonal. Of season pays only electric.
1 Unit Available
PGA National
17 Via Aurelia
17 Via Aurelia, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2093 sqft
Gorgeous, bright & sunny, 3BR/21/2BA home with many desirable features, located in Villa d'Este, the most picturesque subdivision in PGA National.
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.
1 Unit Available
1073 Faulkner Terrace
1073 Faulkner Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
860 sqft
This lovely one bedroom apartment with one car garage is located in Alton, in the heart of Palmbeachgardens, close to restaurants and shops. Club house features pool, gym, ball court....Utility is included
1 Unit Available
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W
9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
774 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
PGA National
334 Brackenwood Circle
334 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1483 sqft
Sweeping views of pond and the Championship Golf Course, home of the Honda Classic! All one level living, close to one of two communtiy pools. Wrap around balcony and fully furnished. Rent includes wifi, basic cable and water.
1 Unit Available
PGA National
360 Prestwick Circle
360 Prestwick Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1466 sqft
FURNISHED - RENTED - 12/15/19-4/15/20 - Fantasic furnished seasonal rental in Prestwick Chase in highly desired PGA National. Fully furnished turn key unit.
1 Unit Available
PGA National
110 Club Drive
110 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1135 sqft
This incredible rental property is located in the heart of PGA National in the Club Cottages community.
