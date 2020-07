Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments dog park e-payments internet access online portal pool table

Our apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offer stunning homes and immaculate amenities amid several of the most highly rated golf courses in Florida. Turnbury at Palm Beach Gardens offers a selection of one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans, each offering an updated kitchen, an in-apartment washer and dryer, large windows, and private balconies or patios. Turnbury at Palm Beach Gardens boasts three resort-style pools to lounge and relax at beneath the Florida sun. Work up a sweat in the fitness center before challenging your neighbor to a game of tennis or basketball on our on-site courts.