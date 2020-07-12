341 Apartments for rent in Mirasol, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

/
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
32 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
12696 Machiavelli Way
12696 Machiavelli Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
Brand new lake view townhouse w/ many upgrades & stainless steel appliances. Frameless master shower. 1st floor bedroom & full bath. Tiles in main area & carpet in bedrooms. Comes with blinds, cable, internet & lawn care.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
224 Sedona Way
224 Sedona Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3647 sqft
**DON'T MISS OUT RENTING THIS POPULAR TOLEDO MODEL WITH 5 BEDROOMS (MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS), 4 FULL BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS** **OVER 3600 SQ FT UNDER AIR WITH THE MASTER BEDROOM AND 1 GUEST BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATH
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
275 Porto Vecchio
275 Porto Vecchio Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
This welcoming, 3bd, 3.5ba plus office is located in desirable Mirasol County Club Community. Golf Membership. Crips clean lines, beautiful natural light though-out this lovely home.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
112 Andalusia Way SE
112 Andalusia Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2092 sqft
This welcoming 3 bedroom 2/1 bath, one story open floor plan with sweeping water views is located in the desirable Country Club Community of Mirasol. This home offers breathtaking views of the water from the main living areas of the home.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
162 Esperanza Way
162 Esperanza Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2617 sqft
Min of 4 months HOA requirements.$1,350 HOA & Membership Transfer fee, $250 Exit Cleaning. No Smoking, tenant pays utilitiesPlease view the attached COVID document.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
108 Bianca Drive
108 Bianca Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2665 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 3 BA pool home surrounded in private preserve views in Mirasol with desirable golf membership. Features include: diagonal tile flooring, neutral decor, crown moldings and pocket molding with window treatments.
Results within 1 mile of Mirasol
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
507 Resort Lane
507 Resort Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1910 sqft
You Will Love The Resort Villas In PGA National Golf & Country Club - Gated 24/7, Newest Community in PGA, Walk To ALL Resort Amenities. This 3 BR 3 BA 1 Car Garage Home Was Just Remodeled Like New Inside & Out! Downstairs BR Has Full Bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
631 Club Ridge Dr
631 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Condo - Private Balcony - Property Id: 310862 Rent Includes Basic Cable and Internet. Move in with Deposit and 1st Month Best property in Brevard - Great place to live and flourish.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Brackenwood Road
135 Brackenwood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
1366 sqft
very nice updated 2nd floor golf villa available for the 2021 season Brand new kitchen and Master bathFull golf membership available
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
634 Brackenwood Cove
634 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Beautifully maintained second floor golf villa with golf and water views. Wrap around balcony, nicely furnished and rent includes wifi, basic cable, sewer, water, garbage on seasonal. Of season pays only electric.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
17 Via Aurelia
17 Via Aurelia, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2093 sqft
Gorgeous, bright & sunny, 3BR/21/2BA home with many desirable features, located in Villa d'Este, the most picturesque subdivision in PGA National.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
334 Brackenwood Circle
334 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1483 sqft
Sweeping views of pond and the Championship Golf Course, home of the Honda Classic! All one level living, close to one of two communtiy pools. Wrap around balcony and fully furnished. Rent includes wifi, basic cable and water.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Club Drive
110 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1135 sqft
This incredible rental property is located in the heart of PGA National in the Club Cottages community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
13345 Cross Pointe Drive
13345 Crosspointe Dr, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
Lovely furnished updated 3/2 home in Eastpointe. Open floor plan with European kitchen with lake views. Wood floors throughout. Golf cart included! Come live the Eastpointe lifestyle and enjoy 2 golf courses, club house and tennis.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
13252 Sand Grouse Court
13252 Sand Grouse Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Lovely home with tile floorings through out. Foyer leads to a large living room with dining area and family room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has nice sitting area and 2 walk-in closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
319 Brackenwood Circle
319 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 319 Brackenwood Circle in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
13800 Crosspointe Court
13800 Crosspointe Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1519 sqft
Come enjoy this slice of paradise in the popular Eastpointe Golfing Community! The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing additional privacy.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
13352 Touchstone Court
13352 Touchstone Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1551 sqft
Eastpointe home on a corner lot with golf views and just steps from the pool. The layout is a 2 bedroom split floor plan with an office/den and a large screened back porch with views of the putting green. The home has a gas grill, washer and dryer.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4657 Mediterranean Circle
4657 Mediterranean Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1718 sqft
Portia model townhome available for mid November occupancy. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
6901 Touchstone Circle
6901 Touchstone Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1551 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - EASTPOINTE - 3-6 months. Lovely home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den with sleeper-sofa, piano, screened in lanai, and eat- in kitchen. Make this your perfect winter getaway!
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
609 Brackenwood Cove
609 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1366 sqft
Available as of July 10th until Dec 30th, 2020. Min of 60 days lease. Artistically renovated and stylishly decorated by a professional interior designer, this luxurious two-bedroom condo is simply stunning.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
150 Legendary Circle
150 Legendary Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Legendary Circle in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
15 Tournament Blvd
15 Tournament Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2110 sqft
Large 3bd 2 ba 2 car garage town home in the PGA National Community the Villas of Burwick! Large living, family and master suite.
