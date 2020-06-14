Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Beach Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ballenisles
1 Unit Available
105 Palm Point Circle
105 Palm Point Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2183 sqft
Amazing Vacation home located on the East course. A wonderful setting for cocktails at sunset. Walk into a warm decorative entry which features beautiful light wood floors and a 10 ft ceiling.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Eagle Lake Drive
5524 Eagle Lake Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Updates include granite counters and backsplash, new vanity, new A/C, and newer metal roof (2017).

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1305 sqft
Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum).

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
489 Leaf Drive
489 Leaf Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1877 sqft
Absolutely impeccable & completely updated 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the club community of Evergrene! The front lanai opens to the light-filled great room - large enough for both living & dining areas.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
642 Brackenwood Cove
642 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1366 sqft
Live in Paradise All Year Round or Commute Throughout the Year to this Fully FURNISHED ANNUAL Rental Nestled in the Prestigious & Picturesque PGA National.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11014 Legacy Drive
11014 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1359 sqft
Terrific 2 Bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan, beautiful bamboo wood floors in the living area and carpeted bedrooms. Large kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead to relaxing balconies. Two big walk-in closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11016 Legacy Drive
11016 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL AVAILABLE FROM MAY 25TH 2020 TO OCTOBER 31ST, 2020,FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN THE RESIDENCES AT LEGACY PLACE. THIS FIRST FLOOR CONDO HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. BRAND NEW LG FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12628 Woodmill Drive
12628 Woodmill Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
CABLE AND INTERNET (150 MPS) INCLUDED WITH RENT. Reverse osmosis water filtering system under kitchen sink.Superb location, 3 bedroom patio home that lives like a single family home. Expansive tiled patio with pergola.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
1816 Flower Drive
1816 Flower Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2729 sqft
Gorgeous, updated water front home! New renovations include flooring - no carpet - Brazilian cherry staircase, oak flooring in master bedroom; all new interior and exterior paint; detailed trim & molding; granite counters.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
6 Elgin Lane
6 Elgin Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1561 sqft
THE SHANNON MODEL 3/2 TWO CAR GARAG. ONE STORY - LIGHT & BRIGHT W/ SKYLITES. JUST PAINTED INSIDE, NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS, NEWER APPLIANCES, CLEAN & SPOTLESS.LARGE SCREENED PRIVATE PATIO.HURRICANE SHUTTERS,MOVE IN READY.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11022 Legacy Drive
11022 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your new apartment with new wood floors, new dishwasher, new television ,new mattress for the kingsize bed and painted. Just bring your linens, toothbrush, clothes and food.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11032 Legacy Drive
11032 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1345 sqft
FURNISHED OFF SEASON RENTAL ONLY- Available May 1, 2020-December 31, 2020. 6 MONTH MINIMUM. Come Enjoy this Beachy First Floor Condo in the Heart of Palm Beach Gardens! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath + 2 Parking Spaces. Hurricane Impact Windows & Sliders.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Jupiter Farms
58 Units Available
Thrive by Watermark
141 Thrive Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1543 sqft
Welcome to Thrive By Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Davenport, FL.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenwich
1 Unit Available
120 Regions Way
120 Regions Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Greenwich. End unit w/2 car garage. Completely remodeled kitchen with waterfall granite, Kitchen Aid appliances & custom built cabinetry.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1678 Park Street
1678 Park Street, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach.
City Guide for Palm Beach Gardens, FL

I can't get the sand out of my shoes /This being in Florida's done a number on my blues /Just the way the women walk round here /It's plain to see the way the sand and the sea have done a number on me -- From "West Palm Beach" by Palace

Moving to where the sun is warm, the skies are blue, and the surf is wonderfully close by will definitely melt your blues away. Yes, there will be sand in your shoes from walking on the beach. But there are certainly worse problems to have, right? Palm Beach Gardens is a charming little city in Palm Beach County, Florida. It has a population of around 48,450 and is made up of a lot of safe and beautiful gated communities, just along the Atlantic coast. Not long ago, the area was all cattle ranches and pine forests; but a landowner named John D. MacArthur came in in the late-1950s and decided to create a garden city, a beautiful little enclave with an abundance of flowers and greenery that would make a happy home for all who settled there. He absolutely succeeded in his goal, and Palm Beach Gardens continues to be one of the loveliest, most liveable cities in Florida. So, come on over, and stop to smell the roses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Beach Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

