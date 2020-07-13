Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm beach gardens
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Beach Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
23 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,063
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
42 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
21 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
26 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,492
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
507 Resort Lane
507 Resort Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1910 sqft
You Will Love The Resort Villas In PGA National Golf & Country Club - Gated 24/7, Newest Community in PGA, Walk To ALL Resort Amenities. This 3 BR 3 BA 1 Car Garage Home Was Just Remodeled Like New Inside & Out! Downstairs BR Has Full Bath.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5119 Artesa Way S
5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2204 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3018 Alcazar Place
3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1395 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
135 Brackenwood Road
135 Brackenwood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
1366 sqft
very nice updated 2nd floor golf villa available for the 2021 season Brand new kitchen and Master bathFull golf membership available

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ballenisles
125 Pembroke Drive
125 Pembrooke Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3266 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 125 Pembroke Drive in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
634 Brackenwood Cove
634 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Beautifully maintained second floor golf villa with golf and water views. Wrap around balcony, nicely furnished and rent includes wifi, basic cable, sewer, water, garbage on seasonal. Of season pays only electric.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1073 Faulkner Terrace
1073 Faulkner Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
860 sqft
This lovely one bedroom apartment with one car garage is located in Alton, in the heart of Palmbeachgardens, close to restaurants and shops. Club house features pool, gym, ball court....Utility is included

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
334 Brackenwood Circle
334 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1483 sqft
Sweeping views of pond and the Championship Golf Course, home of the Honda Classic! All one level living, close to one of two communtiy pools. Wrap around balcony and fully furnished. Rent includes wifi, basic cable and water.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
121 Hidden Hollow Drive
121 Hidden Hollow Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1859 sqft
FURNISHED COURTYARD STYLE 3BED/3BATH PRIVATE CORNER LOT INTERIOR CANAL WATER- POOL W/PAVERS, PERGO, CORIAN , PANTRY, VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK-IN CLOSET.GREAT RENTAL IN GATED COMMUNITY.2 PETS ALLOWED ...

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mirasol
224 Sedona Way
224 Sedona Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3647 sqft
**DON'T MISS OUT RENTING THIS POPULAR TOLEDO MODEL WITH 5 BEDROOMS (MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS), 4 FULL BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS** **OVER 3600 SQ FT UNDER AIR WITH THE MASTER BEDROOM AND 1 GUEST BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATH

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11039 Legacy Boulevard
11039 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage and lake view. Lots of natural light, all tile floors & upgrades. Fantastic location near highways, schools, Gardens Mall and shopping. Walk to Legacy Place shops and dining.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
1811 Flower Drive
1811 Flower Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3013 sqft
Spacious Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 Full Bath plus Den/Office, 2 car garage DREAM HOME in the sought after RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY of EVERGRENE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Beach Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Gardens 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens Accessible ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Gardens Apartments with GymPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Gardens Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Gardens Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University