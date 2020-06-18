872 Taft Court

Amenities
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area. Master Bedroom has a Separate Bonus Room, Private Balcony & Walk-In Custom Shelved Closet. Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. Large Backyard. Enjoy All the Resort-Like Amenities that Evergrene has to Offer. Minutes to the Beach, Public Tennis/Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & Airport. ''A'' Rated Schools.