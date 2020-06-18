All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 872 Taft Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
872 Taft Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

872 Taft Court

872 Taft Court · (561) 373-9912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

872 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
tennis court
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area. Master Bedroom has a Separate Bonus Room, Private Balcony & Walk-In Custom Shelved Closet. Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. Large Backyard. Enjoy All the Resort-Like Amenities that Evergrene has to Offer. Minutes to the Beach, Public Tennis/Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & Airport. ''A'' Rated Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Taft Court have any available units?
872 Taft Court has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 872 Taft Court have?
Some of 872 Taft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Taft Court currently offering any rent specials?
872 Taft Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Taft Court pet-friendly?
No, 872 Taft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 872 Taft Court offer parking?
Yes, 872 Taft Court does offer parking.
Does 872 Taft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 872 Taft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Taft Court have a pool?
No, 872 Taft Court does not have a pool.
Does 872 Taft Court have accessible units?
No, 872 Taft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Taft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Taft Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Taft Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 872 Taft Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 872 Taft Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity