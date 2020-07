Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3/ 2&1/2 Divosta townhome was built for easy living beginning with convenient garage to kitchen entrance, The abundant first-floor has tile floors thought and has separate laundry room and half bath. Enjoy serene mornings soaking up the sun on your screened patio or afternoon dips in your private pool. Great place to unwind and relax. Second story offers 3 bedrooms with Generous size master suite complete with private bathroom and separate shower and tub combination. Much desired community of Catalina Lakes is centrally located in Palm Beach Gardens and is minutes away to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and schools. Hurricane season not a problem in this home complete with Hurricane shutters and no evacuation zone.