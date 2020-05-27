1712 Nature Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

Rarely Available!!, Like New, Light & Bright Fully Furnished Single Level 2Bed/2Bath + Den Home with a Large Backyard. Inviting Foyer Entrance has a Decorative Tray Ceiling. Open Kitchen Includes; Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Shelved Storage Pantry & Tons of Cabinet Space. Separate Breakfast Area & Large Great Room (Living & Dining Areas) has Sliding Glass Doors that Lead to the Patio/Lanai. Spacious Master Bedroom has Split His/Hers Walk-In Shelved Closets & Backyard Views. Large 2nd Bedroom Plus a Separate Den is Perfect as a Home Office. Laundry Room has Lots of Storage Cabinetry. Ultra High Ceilings Throughout. 2 Car Garage. All Within a Short Walking Distance to the Resort Like Community Clubhouse & Fitness Center.