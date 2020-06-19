123 Evergrene Parkway

Amenities
Sun-Filled & Updated, Desirable 3 Bed, (Master Down), 2.5 Bath Town Home. Open Modern Kitchen has a Separate Breakfast Area Plus Stainless-Steel Appliances & Hi-Mac Corian Counter Tops. Great Room (Separate Living & Dining Room Areas). Downstairs Master Bedroom, Master Bath has Dual Sinks & Walk-In Shelved Closet. Spacious Upstairs 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have a Shared Bathroom & Separate Office Nook. Plank Tile Floors Downstairs, New AC Unit, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Premium Light & Ceiling Fan Fixtures, 2 Car Garage. Enjoy Evergrene's Resort-Like Clubhouse, Minutes to the Beach, Palm Beach Gardens Tennis Center, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & the Airport. ''A'' Rated Schools.