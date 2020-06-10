108 Evergrene Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Sun-Filled, Desirable Corner 2 Bed, 2 Bath Town Home with Tons Upgrades. Large Open Kitchen, with Top Notch Appliances. Separate Living Room & Dining Areas with Private Balcony. Spacious Bedrooms, Diagonal Tile & Gorgeous Plank Wood Floors Throughout. Decorative Window Treatments, Premium Light & Ceiling Fan Fixtures. Separate Laundry Room, One Car Garage Plus Large Downstairs Storage Closet. Enjoy Evergrene's Resort Like Clubhouse Pool & Fitness Center. Minutes to the Beach, Palm Beach Gardens Tennis Center, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & the Airport.