All apartments in Palm Bay
Find more places like 183 Crown Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Bay, FL
/
183 Crown Avenue Northeast
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

183 Crown Avenue Northeast

183 Crown Avenue Northeast · (407) 490-1182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

183 Crown Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,411

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029905

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1425 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and microwave, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookup. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-95.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Crown Avenue Northeast have any available units?
183 Crown Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $1,411 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Crown Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 183 Crown Avenue Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Crown Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
183 Crown Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Crown Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 183 Crown Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 183 Crown Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 183 Crown Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 183 Crown Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Crown Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Crown Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 183 Crown Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 183 Crown Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 183 Crown Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Crown Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Crown Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 183 Crown Avenue Northeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32908
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32907
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Similar Pages

Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms
Palm Bay Apartments with BalconiesPalm Bay Apartments with Parking
Palm Bay Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
Fort Pierce, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLBithlo, FL
Pine Castle, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLLakewood Park, FLUnion Park, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Malabar Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity