/
/
/
port malabar country club
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
123 Apartments for rent in Port Malabar Country Club, Palm Bay, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
901 Sonesta Avenue
901 Sanesta Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
Great Fully furnished 2 BR 1st floor unit with tile floor throughout, spacious master bedroom, newly upgraded vanities in master & guest bath and many great amenities available in this condo. Rent includes cable/ phone.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1415 NE Malibu Circle
1415 Malibu Cir NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Fully furnished 3-br waterfront townhome in popular Malibu Villas! Just bring your personal stuff -- the rest is all here! Ground-floor master bed and bath. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
632 Cedar Side Circle
632 Cedar Side Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1486 sqft
Immaculate End unit Condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedar Side subdivision. This 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1014 Eleuthera Drive NE - 1
1014 Eleuthera Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2354 sqft
Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Two Master Suites. Upstairs has master, screened porch, 3rd bedroom and bonus room. Granite throughout, carpet in bedrooms, wood laminate and tile. 2 car garage, community pool, gated community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1431 Sheafe Ave Ne
1431 Sheafe Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
794 sqft
This is a move in ready 2 beds, 2 baths, 793 sqft town-home in Oakwood Villas Palm Bay NE, with private courtyard entrance, and outside storage closet. NO PETS & NO SMOKING inside the unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
806 TAPPEN COURT NE
806 Tappen Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
You’ve found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, and ample counter space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2323 Tree Ridge Lane
2323 Tree Ridge Lane Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1064 sqft
Beautiful QuadPlex, downstair unit, modern Kitchen with Granite, backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances, bathrooms with granite, Laminate flooring, open concept which makes the space feel much larger.
Results within 1 mile of Port Malabar Country Club
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:56pm
3 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$789
1 Bedroom
$812
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Luminary Circle
1030 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Sonesta Walk. Rarely available and highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath unit with a one car detached garage. Tile floor throughout, large kitchen, and ample natural light throughout the unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1556 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
276 Avens Road
276 Avens Road Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING...Super Cute Updated Two Bedroom home centrally located close to everything. Kitchen has updated cabinets, counters, appliances and tile flooring. Both bathrooms have updated vanities, toilets and tile flooring.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Short Hills Lane 204
635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1405 sqft
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4260 Silver Lake Dr
4260 Silver Lake Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
4260 Silver Lake Dr Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE3216816)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
249 Cory Ave NE
249 Cory Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2036 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Palm Bay. Large master bedroom and beautifully kept kitchen with nice appliances, large yard and a 2 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
674 Americana Boulevard
674 Americana Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
3921 sqft
6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home has space for everyone. Downstairs Mst bedroom that can be used as a Mother In Law suite or for visiting guests. Eat in Kitchen w/newer appliances, side by side refrigerator that opens to nice size family room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4870 Lake Waterford Way
4870 Lake Waterford Way West, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1525 sqft
The property is also listed For Sale - MLS# 879239. Sale listing will be cancelled if property is rented first. Great waterfront view from this 2 bedroom 3 bath condo with possible additional bedroom and private bath in a spacious loft area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
971 Fairhaven Street Northeast
971 Fairhaven Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1140 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4062 Wilkes Drive
4062 Wilkes Dr, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1911 sqft
Centralized location close to Melbourne and Palm Bay. 4 bedrooms home with spacious living/dining combo, separate family room, eat-in kitchen with tile floor plus inside laundry and screened porch. Carpet and laminate flooring in bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLMerritt Island, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLMicco, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLViera East, FLCocoa Beach, FL