Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm bay
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM

155 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with garage

Palm Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
1988 Muirfield Way
1988 Muirfield Way, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1896 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous town home on the pristine Majors Golf Course offering golfing and a clubhouse with impressive dining and vibrant entertainment events! This pretty home has a $16k custom designed 390 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3257 Terkelson Avenue
3257 Terkelson Avenue, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1735 sqft
The home is ready for occupancy, the furnishings are available for purchasing.Easy to show.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fairway Crossings at Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
701 Old Country Road
701 Old Country Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2034 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME IN DESIREABLE BAYSIDE LAKES GOLF COMMUNITY OF SE PALM BAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND EXPRESSWAY.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
299 Hawthorne Lane
299 Hawthorne Lane Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1846 sqft
Ready Now! This beautiful 4BR 2 BA 2 Car Garage home features spacious open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, indoor laundry, open living room space and located in a convenient area.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1781 Biddle Street
1781 Biddle Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
AMAZING FIND... Large Spacious 3/2 Home with Huge Fenced Yard! This Home Has Much To Offer... Beautiful 42'' Cabinets and Granite in Kitchen, Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, Big Built-In Terrarium Feature, Picturesque Pond at Entry...

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
632 Cedar Side Circle
632 Cedar Side Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Immaculate End unit Condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedar Side subdivision. This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1281 Emerson Drive
1281 Emerson Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1184 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen, granite counter tops, completed titled. With split floor plan, screen in porch. This property is conveniently located close to Malabar Rd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
795 Huntington Street
795 Huntington Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1725 sqft
Newly renovated LOCKMAR home on corner lot with city water! Tax records show less square footage due to the new central AC system putting the Florida room under air for a total of 2064 square feet of living space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1048 NE Newbern Street
1048 Newbern St NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1346 sqft
Spacious house! Brand New carpet!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fairway Isles At Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
630 Morning Cove Circle
630 Morning Cove Circle, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1679 sqft
Golf Course Style Living at The Majors in Palm Bay. Ride your cart to the course or hang out at one of the two pools offered in the community.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1395 NW Gimlet Street
1395 Gimlet Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPET, NEW FRIG

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1250 NW Helliwell Street
1250 Helliwell Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1428 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in NW Palm Bay. Close to schools and shopping. Nice screened in porch in the back with a fenced in backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
810 Algaringo Avenue
810 Algaringo Avenue Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
924 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in desirable SE Palm Bay. Open floor plan nice and bright with 2 large sliders in living/dining combination. Nice shaded lot with private backyard. 1 car garage. Close to Bayside lakes, I95 and schools.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
140 Bayamo Avenue
140 Bayamo Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1402 sqft
Looking for a short term lease don't miss this nice 3/2/2 in desirable NE Palm Bay. Tile , wood and laminate in all areas but 2nd and 3rd bedroom that are carpeted. Great floor plan with Ceiling fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchen. Fenced yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
674 Americana Boulevard
674 Americana Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
3921 sqft
6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home has space for everyone. Downstairs Mst bedroom that can be used as a Mother In Law suite or for visiting guests. Eat in Kitchen w/newer appliances, side by side refrigerator that opens to nice size family room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
950 Alpine Avenue
950 Alpine Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2006 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in NW Palm Bay features over 2000 sq ft of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
407 Delmonico Street
407 Delmonico Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1262 sqft
Location!!! 3 bedrooms home with city water, tile floor throughout the house, great room concept with living/dining combo, eat-in kitchen with nook area, island with breakfast bar, and big pantry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
286 Aviation Avenue
286 Aviation Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
This 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen.Rooms are good sizes. Freshly painted and ready for a new tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
662 Castaways Street
662 Castaways Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Well maintained, beautiful pool home with full furniture. Laminated wood floor, sunken living room, close and easy to everything.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3000 Garden
3000 Garden Ter NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
901 sqft
New kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard with chain link fence. Must have good rental history, make 2.5 times the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4614 Overlook Drive
4614 Overlook Drive, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome across from the Indian River off US1. Upgraded vinyl ''wood look'' flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
325 Tobias Street
325 Tobias Street, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1860 sqft
Terrific large 3 bedroom home looking for a wonderful family. Over 1800 sq ft with a nice screened in patio overlooking a big back yard.Home has a dinning room set and some coffee tables that the new tenants are welcome to use.
City Guide for Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Bay 3 BedroomsPalm Bay Apartments with Balcony
Palm Bay Apartments with GaragePalm Bay Apartments with GymPalm Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Bay Apartments with ParkingPalm Bay Apartments with Pool
Palm Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Bay Furnished ApartmentsPalm Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Malabar Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College