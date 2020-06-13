155 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with garage
1 of 25
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 2
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 10
Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.
Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more
Palm Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.