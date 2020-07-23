/
indian river county
236 Apartments for rent in Indian River County, FL📍
5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR
5959 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1127 sqft
Beautiful and cozy 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage Maronda Homes in a safe, gated and quiet community. It has a loft that can be used as a family/game/office room. Lots of closets space. Huge patio to enjoy with your family. Screened Porch, Eat in Kitchen.
Sebastian Highlands
1301 Cownie Lane
1301 Cownie Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Great home on an oversized corner lot. Home is very clean and features a large kitchen. Volume ceiling and ample privacy.
Sebastian Highlands
1205 Schumann Drive
1205 Schumann Drive, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
8846 104th Avenue
8846 104th Avenue, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vero Lake Estate. This home offers large master suite with walk in shower, garden tub, private water closet and two walk in closets. All tile except one guest bedroom.
2607 Langrove Lane
2607 Langrove Lane SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
This modern 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage townhome. Large kitchen with granite countertops and pantry, vaulted high ceilings in the living room. Newer A/C, water heater, washer and dryer all purchase in 2019.
64 Woodland Dr 204
64 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
630 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 Apartment in Vista Royale Over 55+ community - Property Id: 314895 Fully furnished apartment in Vista Royale. Water, Basic cable and Garbage removal included. Vista Royale has 4 clubhouses with pools and amenities.
110 Spring Lake Ct 204
110 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Royale 55+ cozy condo for rent - Property Id: 301582 55+community 1BR-1BA with lanai. Very clean, cozy, fully furnished available imidietly. Annual rental $950/month. seasonal rental ( Dec-Mar) $1.
1925 5th Avenue
1925 5th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1850 sqft
Available 07/28/20 Vero Beach Central location - Property Id: 320861 Amazing location in a quite and safe neighborhood near beaches and Miracle Mile. Beautifully redone. Open space with garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
7941 Cabot Tower Place
7941 Cabot Tower Place, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1983 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2017 Single Family Home - Beautiful completely renovated in 2017 home. Gated community with clubhouse, pool, tennis & shuffleboard. Lovely trees. Great location near shopping, restaurants. Short drive to the ocean.
450 13th Place SW
450 13th Place Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
450 13th Place SW Available 08/01/20 Cute 3/2/1 - Concrete block home, all tile and ready to move in. (RLNE5913862)
2075 Bennington Ct SW
2075 Bennington Court SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3840 sqft
2075 Bennington Ct SW Available 08/01/20 Off Season Rental AUG-OCT 4 Bed, 5 Bath luxurious Single Family Home - Grandeur greets you when you enter through double glass doors to spectacular soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms, and Beautiful
420 Grove Isle Circle
420 South Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3/2 Waterfront Condo - Beautiful waterfront rare to find 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Updated throughout. Perfect location - short distance to shops & restaurants. No cats, small dog considered. Six month minimum. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5896504)
2245 N Southwinds Blvd #302
2245 North Southwinds Boulevard, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2100 sqft
Southwinds Penthouse - Rarely available spacious Southwinds Penthouse-Best views in the community. Secure community. Private beach access. Moorings membership available. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5869467)
1315 20th Ave SW
1315 20th Ave Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1132 sqft
Single Family Home~2Bed/2Bath~Clean~Garage~Yard~Great Central Location! - New to the market, this cute as a button home has been freshly painted through out. Offering an open kitchen and living area with lots of natural light.
798 Gossamer Wing Way
798 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Golf course view in Collier Club! - Large corner lot overlooks the 4th hole of the golf course. Great room with triple pocket sliders leading out to huge screened patio.
7155 41st Street
7155 41st Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
20 acres of land 2/2 house - 20 acre with 2 bedroom house (RLNE5783165)
6220 Arcadia Sq
6220 Arcadia Square, Indian River County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 baths - Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 baths in newer community, corner lot. Screened in back lanai. Kitchens and baths have granite, impact windows. (RLNE5633205)
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3120 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home - NOW AVAILABLE! Majestic Oaks: Wonderfully maintained gated community with Pool and Recreation Area. This delightful 4 bedroom 3 bath home features multiple living areas, large Island Kitchen & large screened back porch.
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
3554 Ocean Dr 1001N
3554 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5222841)
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
Sebastian Highlands
974 Claire Ave
974 Claire Avenue, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1794 sqft
974 Claire Ave Available 08/01/20 4/2 Sebastian Highlands - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Screened Pool Home For Rent in Sebastian Highlands! Includes washer and dryer, outdoor shed. RV/Boat Pad , Lawn/Pool services included.
8646 24th Street
8646 24th Street, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
8646 24th Street Available 08/01/20 Adorable Single Family in Desirable Paradise Park~Yard~Garage~Screened Patio - Cute single family home featuring two bedrooms and 2 baths being offered in the Paradise Park community.
5554 A1A #203
5554 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Oceanfront Condo - Best views in Vero Beach. Available annually $3300 monthly; Off season May-Nov $3300 or Seasonal Dec-April $6000. Anytime is a great time at LaMer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4859832)
