Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Bay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
30 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
2 Bedrooms
$939
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$853
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2137 sqft
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1240 Goode Dr NE
1240 Goode Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2097 sqft
Newly updated immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home home and ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful Palm Bay home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, formal living and dining areas and an attached 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1781 Biddle Street
1781 Biddle Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
AMAZING FIND... Large Spacious 3/2 Home with Huge Fenced Yard! This Home Has Much To Offer... Beautiful 42'' Cabinets and Granite in Kitchen, Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, Big Built-In Terrarium Feature, Picturesque Pond at Entry...

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
795 Huntington Street
795 Huntington Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1725 sqft
Newly renovated LOCKMAR home on corner lot with city water! Tax records show less square footage due to the new central AC system putting the Florida room under air for a total of 2064 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1250 NW Helliwell Street
1250 Helliwell Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1428 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in NW Palm Bay. Close to schools and shopping. Nice screened in porch in the back with a fenced in backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fairway Isles At Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
630 Morning Cove Circle
630 Morning Cove Circle, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1679 sqft
Golf Course Style Living at The Majors in Palm Bay. Ride your cart to the course or hang out at one of the two pools offered in the community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
674 Americana Boulevard
674 Americana Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
3921 sqft
6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home has space for everyone. Downstairs Mst bedroom that can be used as a Mother In Law suite or for visiting guests. Eat in Kitchen w/newer appliances, side by side refrigerator that opens to nice size family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1666 Desco Street
1666 Desco, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Very nice unit, freshly painted and tiled throughout. The kitchen has oak cabinets and a dining area. There are 2 bedrooms with closets and the third one has double doors and can used as a third bedroom or den.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1648 Sunny Brook Lane
1648 Sunny Brook Lane, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
862 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET, tenant cancelled because king size bedroom set won't fit. Great opportunity to live in this cute two bedroom unit on the first floor in the desirable community of Country Gardens. Updated unit, with tile floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
824 Furth Road Northwest
824 Furth Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1801 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1546 Paley Circle Southeast
1546 Paley Circle Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1296 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1299 Salina Street Southeast
1299 Salina Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1907 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
59 Emerson Drive Northwest
59 Emerson Drive Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm Bay, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Bay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

