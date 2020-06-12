/
/
wabasso beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM
219 Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL📍
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1850 E Sandpiper Rd
1850 East Sandpiper Road, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Season, Off Season weekly - FABULOUS TRI LEVEL BEACH HOUSE IN SUMMERPLACE PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Furn. Seasonal: $6,500 Furn. Offseason: $4,000 ALSO AVAILABLE WEEKLY (RLNE4519823)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9430 Sea Grape Drive
9430 Seagrape Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Seagrape Paradise - Property Id: 286685 Immaculate, updated fully furnished duplex in quiet upscale community one block from the ocean. Large well maintained yard. Seasonal rent $5500.00 (January-April) utilities included, Annual $2500.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1881 E Barefoot Place
1881 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1178 sqft
Vacation dream home come true! Chic, sophisticated and full of tech, yet cozy home few steps away from pristine private beach. Romantic screened front porch for afternoon naps or reading and sunny patio make outdoor living versatile.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1440 Winding Oaks Circle
1440 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for this 2 BR/2BA downstairs condo w/1car gar, Enclosed porch w/garden view and high ceilings. Master BR has area for a small office and walk in closet. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8880 N Sea Oaks Way
8880 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Stunning oceanfront condo. Completely & tastefully furnished. Fireplace, quartz counter tops. Professionally decorated, impact glass, tile floors, magnificent ocean club for dining. Sea Oaks is a top tennis resort in Vero Beach.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1821 E Barefoot Place
1821 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Bright, Renovated, Key West Style 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home available one house from the ocean. Season: 1 month $9000 per mth, 2 months $8000 per mth, 3 months $7000 pr mth . Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8840 Sea Oaks Way S 207b
8840 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Great Oceanfront condo with perfect views to enjoy and an open floor plan. Master Br with King bed and Guest with 2 twins. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee/$540. Sizes approx/subj to err.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8705 Palm Tree Lane
8705 Palm Tree Ln, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8865 Orchid Island Circle
8865 West Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Riverfront 3br with perfect sunsets. Master with garden tub and unobstructed view of the River. Renovated upgraded kitchen w/ butcher block island. Oversized waterfront expansive screened and fresh air lanai.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8817 Lakeside Circle
8817 Lakeside Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This 3br/3.5ba cottage features a first floor Master Suite, updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Enjoy the perfect weather with a newly renovated pool, deck, and perfectly landscaped backyard.Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Palmetto Court
1300 Palmetto Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Charming Sea Oaks Cottage with enclosed porches on both floors! Lovely garden view through windows and walking distance to the beach & tennis club! Back patio is great for entertaining! Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1295 Winding Oaks Circle
1295 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Winding Oaks Circle
1215 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Absolutely Beautiful and Relaxing 2x2 villa. With all the comforts plus more. Come and enjoy Sea Oaks community. Beach,Tennis,Fitness. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$19.26 per day. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1255 Winding Oaks Circle
1255 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8785 Lakeside Boulevard
8785 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Spacious 3br/2ba, volume ceilings, & electric fireplace in the living room. Relax in the spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet & shower. 2nd & 3rd bedroom share bathroom with shower/tub combo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8830 S Sea Oaks Way
8830 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ocean & Pool front condo. Screened Lanai allows you to enjoy the breeze all day and night. Newer stainless appliances are furnished and ready to move in. Beach Club, Tennis Club, & Marina within short walking distance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wabasso Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Wabasso Beach area include Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wabasso Beach from include Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, and West Melbourne.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL