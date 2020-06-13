Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
3 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
2 Bedrooms
$939
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$853
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fairway Crossings at Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
701 Old Country Road
701 Old Country Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2034 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME IN DESIREABLE BAYSIDE LAKES GOLF COMMUNITY OF SE PALM BAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND EXPRESSWAY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
2100 Forest Knoll Drive
2100 Forest Knoll Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1069 sqft
In this gated community we have a two bedroom two full bath condo upstairs unit with balcony overlooking the community has an inground pool, barbeques and patio tables. master bedroom has a walk in closet plus a regular closet for loads of storage sp

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
1988 Muirfield Way
1988 Muirfield Way, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1896 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous town home on the pristine Majors Golf Course offering golfing and a clubhouse with impressive dining and vibrant entertainment events! This pretty home has a $16k custom designed 390 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1398 Heide Avenue
1398 Heide Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NW PALM BAY. TILE THROUGHOUT HOME. GALLEY KITCHEN. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. OPEN PARKING. SLIDERS TO BACK PATIO NOT COVERED OVERLOOKING BIG BACKYARD. VERY PRIVATE LOCATED AT THE END OF A DEAD END STREET.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3257 Terkelson Avenue
3257 Terkelson Avenue, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1735 sqft
The home is ready for occupancy, the furnishings are available for purchasing.Easy to show.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1281 Emerson Drive
1281 Emerson Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1184 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen, granite counter tops, completed titled. With split floor plan, screen in porch. This property is conveniently located close to Malabar Rd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
299 Hawthorne Lane
299 Hawthorne Lane Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1846 sqft
Ready Now! This beautiful 4BR 2 BA 2 Car Garage home features spacious open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, indoor laundry, open living room space and located in a convenient area.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1781 Biddle Street
1781 Biddle Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
AMAZING FIND... Large Spacious 3/2 Home with Huge Fenced Yard! This Home Has Much To Offer... Beautiful 42'' Cabinets and Granite in Kitchen, Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, Big Built-In Terrarium Feature, Picturesque Pond at Entry...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1250 NW Helliwell Street
1250 Helliwell Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1428 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in NW Palm Bay. Close to schools and shopping. Nice screened in porch in the back with a fenced in backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
987 NE Burn Drive
987 Burn Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1166 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home off Port Malabar Road. This home has carpet throughout except kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. There is a fenced in yard with plenty of space for enjoying family time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
178 Okeefe Street
178 Okeefe Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Great location of this affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in SE Palm Bay. Separate living and dining areas. Fully equipped kitchen with lots of cabinet space with sliders that open to large backyard to enjoy the Florida weather..

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1411 NE Manor Drive
1411 Manor Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Spacious two story townhome with large kitchen and eating area. Unit has interior space for washer/dryer. Screen porch. Close to Harris, shopping, restaurants. Association ApplicationFee.
City Guide for Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Bay, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Bay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

