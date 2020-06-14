Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
2 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1781 Biddle Street
1781 Biddle Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
AMAZING FIND... Large Spacious 3/2 Home with Huge Fenced Yard! This Home Has Much To Offer... Beautiful 42'' Cabinets and Granite in Kitchen, Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, Big Built-In Terrarium Feature, Picturesque Pond at Entry...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
754 NE Bywood Drive
754 Bywood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in NE Palm Bay. Wood flooring in most area except Kitchen and Bathrooms. Newer kitchen with all newer appliances and upgraded bathrooms with newer vanity and tile. Screen Porch, Fenced yard. One car carport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
662 Castaways Street
662 Castaways Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Well maintained, beautiful pool home with full furniture. Laminated wood floor, sunken living room, close and easy to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
12 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1403 S Miramar Avenue
1403 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
472 Magnolia Avenue
472 Magnolia Avenue, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1054 sqft
Check out this unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Melbourne. It's on the top floor of a single family home. Features include refinished wood floors, a deck that comes off back of house, shared laundry area with washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
513 Palmetto Avenue
513 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1723 sqft
A doll house in Historic Melbourne! Enjoy Atlantic beaches, golf, fishing, boating, shopping, art & theater.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
1912 Abington Drive
1912 Abington Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Newly remodeled duplex in great central location. With a huge open kitchen and new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, new roof, and new A/C, washer/dryer hook up. Water and lawn service included. Shared breezeway and barbecue/fire pit area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hedges
1 Unit Available
2108 Oak Street
2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
2100 Franklin Street
2100 South Franklin Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
463 sqft
Want to enjoy the downtown Melbourne lifestyle? You'll love this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close enough to walk! Fully renovated with new windows, bathroom and kitchen for you to enjoy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4173 Palladian Way
4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2036 sqft
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1501 Shannon Avenue
1501 S Shannon Ave, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
675 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED Hardwood Floors charming apartment like rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE
2750 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1433 sqft
Welcome to 2750 Stratford Pointe Dr Melbourne FL 32904 You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded, spacious, beautifully landscaped lawn, while the
Results within 10 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
4 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
James Landing
30 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
City Guide for Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palm Bay, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

