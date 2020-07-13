84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Port Malabar Country Club
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:56pm
3 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$789
1 Bedroom
$812
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
3 Units Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Isles At Bayside Lakes
630 Morning Cove Circle
630 Morning Cove Circle, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1679 sqft
Golf Course Style Living at The Majors in Palm Bay. Ride your cart to the course or hang out at one of the two pools offered in the community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1250 NW Helliwell Street
1250 Helliwell Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1428 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in NW Palm Bay. Close to schools and shopping. Nice screened in porch in the back with a fenced in backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
360 Rheine Road
360 Rheine Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1763 sqft
''CLOSE-IN'' LOCATION NEAR MINTON/EMERSON AFFORDS Convenient Access To Local/Regional Shopping and I-95. Beautifully Updated Home - CLEAN! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Newer A/C System, Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1666 Desco Street
1666 Desco, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Very nice unit, freshly painted and tiled throughout. The kitchen has oak cabinets and a dining area. There are 2 bedrooms with closets and the third one has double doors and can used as a third bedroom or den.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1556 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2137 sqft
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
249 Cory Ave NE
249 Cory Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2036 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Palm Bay. Large master bedroom and beautifully kept kitchen with nice appliances, large yard and a 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
674 Americana Boulevard
674 Americana Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
3921 sqft
6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home has space for everyone. Downstairs Mst bedroom that can be used as a Mother In Law suite or for visiting guests. Eat in Kitchen w/newer appliances, side by side refrigerator that opens to nice size family room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1198 Venus Street SE
1198 Venus Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
314 Stendal Road Northwest
314 Stendal Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1553 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
822 Angle Street
822 Angle Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
NE Palm Bay single family home. Move in condition! Three bedroom two bath. One car carport. Inside laundry room. Terrazzo floors throughout. Storm shutters. Small canal running through back of property. Owner would consider a small dog under 20lbs.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
461 Nina Road
461 Nina Road Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1628 sqft
***APPLICATION PENDING***Welcome home to this beautiful 3/2 with lush landscaping located in the convenient NE Palm Bay. The home has updated kitchen and master bath with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
571 Town Rd SW
571 Town Road SW, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2149 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Home Now Available for Rent! A MUST SEE! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
141 Tile Ave SW
141 Tile Avenue Southwest, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Features Now Available for Rent! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1673 Ricardo Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL, United States - 1
1673 Ricardo Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Duplex: Two bedroom, Two bathroom with one car garage! Spacious back yard in a neighborhood with frequent new developments.

July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Bay rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Bay rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,063 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,063 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

