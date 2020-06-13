185 Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL

/
1 of 23
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Biscayne Lane
462 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
The Perfect Winter Getaway... Annual or Seasonal - Perfect winter get away in lovely Sebastian neighborhood - 3/2 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants and short drive to ocean. Split floor plan - screened patio.Furn. Annual: $1,700 Furn.
1 of 30
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
942 Jamaica Avenue
942 Jamaica Avenue, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Well maintained & clean as a whistle! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has vaulted ceilings and a split floor plan in a fantastic area of the Paradise that is Sebastian FL.
1 of 15
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
510 Saunders Street
510 Saunders Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Need to see this great 2 bedroom home! Open floor plan with living room and an additional room off the living room that could be used for multiple purposes. Eat in kitchen, with built in oven and counter cooktop.
1 of 10
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Mabry Street
193 Mabry Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
902 sqft
Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence.
1 of 6
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
842 Wasena Avenue
842 Wasena Avenue, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Don't wait any longer. this one will go fast. Living, Dining, eat in Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with attached garage. No pets please. First, Last & security requested.
1 of 6
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
552 Biscayne Lane
552 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
A great rental in the Heart of Sebastian! Rental price includes lawn care. Home has a brand new AC unit and a newer roof! Home does have some carpet, but owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with the pet deposit.
1 of 26
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
858 Kirke Avenue
858 Kirke Avenue, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely Stunning 4 BR pool home in Sebastian Highlands! Home was completely remodeled in 2017! Tiled throughout and boasting 4 bedrooms, office, and dining room this home is spacious! Split floor plan over sized garage (24 X 21).
1 of 35
1 Unit Available
597 Redwood Court
597 Redwood Court, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wow! This spacious 1942sqft 4 BD pool home is move-in ready! The front bedroom is an ideal office/den space. Vaulted ceilings extend from the large dining/living space into a huge 16'x15' family room.
1 of 36
1 Unit Available
901 S Fleming Street
901 South Fleming Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Lawn Care included! Located in prestigious Harbor Point Subdivision with Boats and Motor Homes allowed. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 49
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
1036 Landsdowne Drive
1036 Landsdowne Drive, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2037 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Coming soon, will be available for new residents on May 7th, 2020. Unfurnished annual rental.
1 of 15
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Port Royal Court
193 Port Royal Court, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious home in very desirable Sebastian River Landing subdivision. Available July 1st for annual lease. Tile throughout, high ceilings, granite, covered porch with lake view. Community pool, tennis and basketball.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
798 Gossamer Wing Way
798 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This oversized corner lot overlooks the 4th hole of the golf course. Great room with triple pocket sliders leading out to huge screened patio.
1 of 26
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
382 Benchor Street
382 Benchor Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
IMMACULATE seasonal retreat in a very safe and quiet Sebastian neighborhood, beachy feel inside, relaxing patio & pool outside. Conveniently located, just minutes to scenic waterfront, restaurants and shopping. Small pets considered.
1 of 36
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 S Easy Street
620 South Easy Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spectacular rental! This place has it all! Home offers split plan,inside laundry, fenced yard, screened in pool, new kitchen, and beautiful new bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sebastian
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
13570 Westport Drive
13570 Westport Dr, Roseland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Furnished 2/2 plus den with 3rd floor River view. Community offers Dock, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis fitness center and gate.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
6042 Scott Story Way
6042 Scott Story Way, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1749 sqft
Welcome to The Villas At Summerlake North! Beautiful, newly built CBS 3 BD/ 2 BA villa features a two bay garage, open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with solid maple 36'' alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, crown molding, tiled flooring in main
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
6175 S Mirror Lake Drive
6175 South Mirror Lake Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spectacular rental opportunity. Live in Reflections on the River, one of Sebastian's finest riverfront gated communities. Desirable 1st floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo with spacious open floor plan.
1 of 36
1 Unit Available
9612 Riverside Drive
9612 Riverside Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
UPDATED FURNISHED CONDO WITH SOUTH EAST VIEW OF THE INTRACOASTAL......SPACIOUS GLASSED/SCREENED LANAI...LAUNDRY IN UNIT...THIS IS AN ELEVATOR BUILDING....AND IS AVAILBLE JUNE 15 TO DECEMBER 1 ....USE OF ALL THE AMENTIES.....
1 of 36
1 Unit Available
5964 River Run Drive
5964 South River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Direct Riverfront Condo in coveted "A" Bldg. 35 feet of covered balcony, 180+ degrees of majestic river views & lifetimeof soothing sunrises. Boat slip available w/ lift sold separately. Clubhouse, heated pool, tennis & gym.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian
1 of 38
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
1 of 40
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 49
1 Unit Available
1850 E Sandpiper Rd
1850 East Sandpiper Road, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Season, Off Season weekly - FABULOUS TRI LEVEL BEACH HOUSE IN SUMMERPLACE PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Furn. Seasonal: $6,500 Furn. Offseason: $4,000 ALSO AVAILABLE WEEKLY (RLNE4519823)
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
9430 Sea Grape Drive
9430 Seagrape Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Seagrape Paradise - Property Id: 286685 Immaculate, updated fully furnished duplex in quiet upscale community one block from the ocean. Large well maintained yard. Seasonal rent $5500.00 (January-April) utilities included, Annual $2500.
1 of 12
Haven Green Pinewood
1 Unit Available
909 Sequoia Street
909 Sequoia Street, Micco, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1156 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths clean and well kept home. Some newly tiled floors and freshly painted kitchen. Double carport and attached shed with large washer/dryer.
