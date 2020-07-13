136 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Port Malabar Country Club
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Crossings at Bayside Lakes
701 Old Country Road
701 Old Country Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2034 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME IN DESIREABLE BAYSIDE LAKES GOLF COMMUNITY OF SE PALM BAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND EXPRESSWAY.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
901 Sonesta Avenue
901 Sanesta Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
Great Fully furnished 2 BR 1st floor unit with tile floor throughout, spacious master bedroom, newly upgraded vanities in master & guest bath and many great amenities available in this condo. Rent includes cable/ phone.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Isles At Bayside Lakes
630 Morning Cove Circle
630 Morning Cove Circle, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1679 sqft
Golf Course Style Living at The Majors in Palm Bay. Ride your cart to the course or hang out at one of the two pools offered in the community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
209 NW Americana Boulevard
209 Americana Boulevard Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2599 sqft
Great floor plan in this large 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath POOL HOME in desirable NW Palm Bay. Master Bedroom Downstairs with 3 Bedrooms upstairs. extra Bonus room upstairs that can be used as 5th bedroom. Wood Laminate Downstairs and carpeted upstairs.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1415 NE Malibu Circle
1415 Malibu Cir NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Fully furnished 3-br waterfront townhome in popular Malibu Villas! Just bring your personal stuff -- the rest is all here! Ground-floor master bed and bath. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1299 Salina Street Southeast
1299 Salina Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1556 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
632 Cedar Side Circle
632 Cedar Side Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1486 sqft
Immaculate End unit Condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedar Side subdivision. This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1198 Venus Street SE
1198 Venus Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
971 Fairhaven Street Northeast
971 Fairhaven Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1140 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
314 Stendal Road Northwest
314 Stendal Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1553 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4700 Dixie Highway
4700 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$850
317 sqft
This beautiful property is being completely renovated and will be a completely new complex when finished. This property boasts breathtaking views of the river, a swimming pool and plenty of parking.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
137 Holiday Park Boulevard
137 Holiday Park Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1058 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Manufactured Home in desirable 55 plus gated community of Holiday Park. Clean and fresh interior. New flooring. Rent includes cable and basic lawn care.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
662 Castaways Street
662 Castaways Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Well maintained, beautiful pool home with full furniture. Laminated wood floor, sunken living room, close and easy to everything.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1515 Pinewood Drive
1515 Pinewood Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1036 sqft
2 Bedroom with 2 Bathroom with private lake screened under truss patio. Available June 30

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
737 NE Badger Drive
737 Badger Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Beautiful, well kept, three bedroom two bath home located in the heart of Palm Bay. Take a dip in the large pool and cool off throughout the summer, then relax in the attached jacuzzi at night.

July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Bay rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Bay rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,063 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,063 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

